S'pore actors Terence Cao & Zhang Yao Dong selling chilli crab with yuzu & pomelo from S$118

In Feb. 2021, local actor Terence Cao, along with other local personalities Shane Pow, Dawn Yang and Vincent Ng collaborated as part of Sibay Shiok to sell mee siam.

This time, Cao has collaborated with fellow actor Zhang Yao Dong to sell chilli crab.

With yuzu and pomelo

This chilli crab, however, has a bit of a twist.

The chilli crab sauce is infused with yuzu and is topped with pomelo pulp.

According to Zhang's Instagram post, the Japanese yuzu adds sweetness to the dish while the pomelo pulp helps to elevate the freshness of the crab.

He also warned that this dish is on the spicier side.

From S$118

There are two options to choose from:

800 grams (S$118)

1500 grams (S$168)

Both sets only comes with one crab per portion but of different sizes.

Each set also comes with two loaves of freshly baked Italian ciabatta bread.

Delivery is free for both sets.

Top image from Sibay Shiok.