Chan Chun Sing, Ong Ye Kung & Lawrence Wong bid farewell to ministries after reshuffle

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced Singapore's new Cabinet line-up on Friday (Apr. 23, 2021).

Changes made

The Cabinet reshuffle was made two weeks after Heng Swee Keat decided to step aside as the 4G leader and give up his portfolio as Finance Minister.

Since then, there have been four frontrunners in Cabinet who political observers have speculated may become the next Prime Minister: Chan Chun Sing, Ong Ye Kung, Lawrence Wong and Desmond Lee.

With the announcement of the Cabinet reshuffle, three of them will be taking over a new ministerial role starting May 15.

Chan Chun Sing will be Minister for Education (MOE).

Ong Ye Kung will be appointed Minister for Health (MOH).

Lawrence Wong will take over as the Minister for Finance (MOF).

Desmond Lee, on the other hand, will remain as the Minister for National Development (MND).

Bidding farewell

Chan, Ong and Wong each uploaded a Facebook post on the same day the reshuffle was announced to bid farewell to their current ministries.

1. Chan Chun Sing

Chan will relinquish his appointment as Minister for Trade and Industry (MTI).

In his Facebook post, he said that it has been a "privilege" to serve in MTI.

Chan also assured Singaporeans that Gan Kim Yong, who will be the new Trade and Industry Minister, comes with vast experience.

"With him at the helm, I am confident the MTI Family will continue to drive our economic strategies and help our businesses and workers emerge stronger from this crisis," said Chan.

Chan will also relinquish his position as Deputy Chairman of the People's Association (PA). Minister for Culture, Community & Youth, Edwin Tong, will succeed him.

Regarding his new role at MOE, Chan said:

"I will build on this system of ours to enable every generation of Singaporeans to realise their aspirations, whatever their starting circumstances and stations in life."

You can view his full Facebook post here:

2. Ong Ye Kung

Ong, who will relinquish his appointment as Minister for Transport (MOT), said that he was at the Land Transport Authority (LTA) anniversary celebration when the Cabinet reshuffle was announced.

He wrote in his Facebook post:

"The homecoming at MOT has been brief, but it has been a very meaningful reunion with the dedicated men and women in the transport sector. When I was moving to MOT, I said that our immediate and critical task is to rebuild and secure Singapore’s status as a maritime and aviation hub, and to realise a post Covid-19 transport system that is convenient, green, sustainable and affordable."

Ong added that the current Health Minister Gan Kim Yong has left "big shoes to be filled".

Nevertheless, Ong said that it was MOH's aim to "deliver quality and affordable healthcare to Singaporeans".

You can read his full Facebook post here:

3. Lawrence Wong

Wong, who will relinquish his appointment as Minister for Education (MOE), spoke of leaving with "sadness".

He also said that he never expected his stint in MOE to be "such a short one".

Among his duties as Education Minister, Wong said that he enjoyed visiting schools, and interacting with educators as well as students.

"I leave with some sadness that I will not be able to continue with these visits," Wong wrote.

However, Wong paid tribute to the "excellent team in MOE" that he will leave the ministry in Chan's "very good hands".

"To everyone at MOE - thank you for your open sharing these past 10 months, and for the many constructive exchanges and dialogues on how we can do better. I have benefited immensely from your insights and experience."

Wong also said that he is looking forward to his new role in MOF.

He added: "I am mindful of the responsibilities I carry in this new portfolio, and will continue to serve to the best of my abilities."

Here's his full Facebook post:

