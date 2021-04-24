False ceiling at Golden Mile Complex collapsed on Apr. 23, no injuries reported

A portion of a ceiling near the entrance of the Golden Mile Complex collapsed on Apr. 23.

Debris strewn at entrance

Photos from passersby uploaded to Facebook show that part of the ceiling in the area had collapsed onto the steps leading to the entrance of the mall, right in front of shops.

Footage of the ceiling's collapse was uploaded to the Singapore Road Accidents' Facebook page.

Lianhe Wanbao reported that a shop staff witnessed a woman who was waiting for a taxi in front of her shop when the false ceiling collapsed in front of her.

The staff said that the woman was so shocked and frightened, staff from nearby shops rushed to help her to a seat and calm her down.

According to Wanbao, this was the second time that a ceiling had collapsed at the complex.

Last year, it was at the women's washroom on the second floor.

The Straits Times reported that the section that fell off on Apr. 23 was a false ceiling, with ceiling boards affixed to a wooden frame.

Electrical wires were exposed after the collapse of the false ceiling.

Area cleared

Subsequent photos showed that the area had been cleared of debris by night time, although it was still cordoned off.

Mothership understands that the SCDF was not called to the scene for assistance.

Top image via Roy Tay's Facebook post and Akiko Ong's Facebook post