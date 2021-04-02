Back

Spate of horrifying cat abuse cases in AMK over the years, culprit purportedly still at large

The culprit needs to be caught and punished. Heavily.

Mandy How | April 02, 2021, 03:11 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

In recent years, a number of Ang Mo Kio's community cats have experienced extreme cruelty at the hands of a depraved abuser —  or abusers.

The cases were highlighted by one Dickson Chow in two Instagram posts on Mar. 28 and 29, 2021, where it has been steadily gaining traction.

Chow's post, which documented the torture of several cats, was accompanied by photos of the gory and heartbreaking state that the felines were found in.

Photo via @dsonnnc on Instagram

According to him, some of the cats were reportedly thrown down from a height by the abuser, leading to broken jaw in one of them.

In another instance, the abuser had allegedly inserted pipes up a cat's anus, all the way to its stomach.

Photo via @dsonnnc on Instagram

Yet another cat had allegedly been subjected to boiling water and thrown into a bin afterwards.

In a fourth scenario, the cat was found with a broken spine, broken leg, and bloated stomach, and suspected to have been hammered or tied up and kicked.

Photo via @dsonnnc on Instagram

Other sickening methods used by the abusers include putting detergent/poison into the cats drinking water, skinning them, and even chopping their paws off, Chow told Mothership.

Chow added that the area's feeder, who has limited financial resources, has been using her money for vet fees and cremations.

You can see his posts here:

Warning: graphic images

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dickson (@dsonnnc)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dickson (@dsonnnc)

Started seven years ago

Chow said that the cat abuse cases had come to the community's attention as early as seven years ago, with the broken-spine cat discovered back then.

Thankfully, the cat survived the incident, but has had problems defecating independently ever since.

According to Chow, the feeder has been helping the cat to manually excrete by physically stimulating its bowels, and continues to do so seven years later.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the community has observed the abuse cases proliferating at an "alarming rate."

From 2020 till now, Chow estimates around 70 to 90 cases in Ang Mo Kio and Yishun alone.

A high profile case last year involved a cat who had its tail cut off:

While a number of authorities have reportedly gotten involved over the years, the abuser(s) remain at large.

Members of the public who wish to report cases of abuse can submit a form here or call the AVS (Animal & Veterinary Service) via their Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-16.

Find out more on the process here.

Top image via @dsonnnc on Instagram

At least 36 dead in Taiwan train crash, driver reportedly still missing

72 people are also believed to have been injured in what was described as Taiwan's worst rail disaster in four decades.

April 02, 2021, 02:09 PM

Popeyes S'pore launches Spicy XL Crispy Chicken Cutlet for S$6.90, available till May 24

Extra large.

April 02, 2021, 01:52 PM

Japanese prefecture passes ordinance forbidding walking up and down escalators

Up and down.

April 02, 2021, 01:07 PM

Tay Ping Hui shares video of close call with some 'bozo' road cyclists, suggests licence plates for bicycles

According to Tay, the riders were behaving as if the road belonged to their grandfather.

April 02, 2021, 12:01 PM

Father in M'sia who sold youtiao to pay rent & raise 2 young daughters has passed away

Our condolences.

April 02, 2021, 11:49 AM

M'sian lady pays tribute to her beloved husky who died 'protecting' family home from cobra

Bravery.

April 02, 2021, 11:17 AM

Cruise ship-shaped Starbucks outlet opens in Taiwan

Ship.

April 02, 2021, 09:53 AM

Someone won S$3.6 million in Apr. 1 Toto draw with S$1 QuickPick ticket bought in Geylang

Not an April fools' joke.

April 02, 2021, 09:31 AM

Question on US school's social studies quiz asked if eating cats & dogs is Chinese norm

Three teachers have been put on paid administrative leave.

April 02, 2021, 12:10 AM

S'pore family left with S$60,000 of hospital bills after domestic helper of 31 years suffered stroke

The family is appealing for donations.

April 01, 2021, 11:54 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.