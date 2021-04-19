Car allegedly e-brakes hard on purpose causing traumatic collision along downhill Keppel viaduct

A blue Kia in Singapore was caught on video allegedly causing a car to crash into it from behind.

The blue Kia was seen repeatedly having its brakes engaged -- causing its rear brake lights to flash on and off -- and eventually coming to a complete stop suddenly as its driver was believed to have applied the emergency brakes.

This sudden stop along a two-lane road that leads to an expressway caused the car behind to slam into the Kia.

Footage of the incident on April 16 at 10:35pm was taken from the car that rear ended the blue Kia from behind.

What video showed

The entire incident as seen on the clip lasted less than 1 minute.

It did not show the events that occurred before the crash along the downward sloping Keppel viaduct towards the Ayer Rajah Expressway.

Once the video started, the blue Kia could be seen overtaking from the left lane to the right lane, before engaging its brakes intermittently twice.

Kia slowed down and sped up

This caused the Kia to slow down drastically before speeding up and the car behind it to also brake and accelerate.

However, by the third time the Kia's brake lights came on again, it proceeded to stop completely suddenly when it was supposed to be travelling downhill.

This unexpected action caused the car that was about 50m behind the Kia to have little time to react and ended up crashing into the stationary Kia.

The crash threw the Kia forward at least 50m.

The motorcycle, car, and bus seen on the left lane going past both stationary cars following the impact provided a rough gauge of the speed that vehicles on that road were supposed to be going.

Impact appeared to be hard

Upon impact, the driver could be heard cussing, while the woman passenger could be heard groaning audibly from pain or trauma.

The two cars then slowed down and pulled over on the road shoulder beside the right lane, all the while the driver of the car behind asking if his passenger was alright.

By the end of the video, it was revealed that the blue Kia was registered as a private hire vehicle.

Responses

Comments on the video unanimously slammed the driver of the blue Kia for dangerous driving and even claiming this could be an attempt at insurance fraud.

Commenters urged the cam car driver to report the incident to the Traffic Police, as well as making known the outcome of any investigations as they would like to see the driver of the blue Kia punished.

Others condemned the Kia driver for endangering other road users with these antics, while expressing sympathy for the woman passenger who sounded like she was badly injured or traumatised from the impact.