Car with 3 people inside crashes through railing & hangs over edge next to Clementi Road

A woman and two other passengers narrowly escaped with their lives and limbs intact after their car crashed through a barrier, leaving them hanging perilously over the edge almost 6m above Clementi Road.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the woman, who declined to be named, had driven to Corona Florist & Nursery in Clementi to buy flowers on the morning of Wednesday, April 28.

When attempting to U-turn to leave the nursery, she lost control of her red Mercedes, which subsequently crashed through the railing.

Rescue

Speaking to Shin Min reporters, a worker from the florist shop described that he had heard a loud bang following the crash.

He rushed to inform his supervisor upon seeing the treacherous situation.

The supervisor then dispatched four workers from the shop, who rushed forth to help.

By pushing down on the back of the car, they managed to prevent the car from continuing to tip over.

They subsequently opened the doors of the car so that the driver and her front passenger could escape first, followed by the passenger in the back.

In the aftermath of the accident, broken tree branches could be seen on the pedestrian path below.

The car was allegedly towed away successfully only around 1pm.

Brakes allegedly wonky

The owner of the car later told Shin Min that she had braked several times during the nerve-wracking incident, before the car eventually stopped.

She added that she intended to send the car to a repair shop for further inspection, as she was unsure if the brakes were working.

Speaking to Mothership, police confirmed that on April 28 at 10.21am, they had been alerted to an accident involving a car along Clementi Road.

The police said that no injuries were reported, and that police investigations are ongoing.

Top screenshots via Shin Min Daily News Facebook video