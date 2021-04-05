A no-holds-barred review of Burger King S'pore's Chocolate Whopper

On Apr. 1, Burger King Singapore launched the Chocolate Whopper.

The flame-grilled Whopper beef patty comes with tomatoes, onions, and... chocolate sauce.

Not an April Fool's joke

You might think that this is an April Fool's joke, but I can assure you that it is not.

And as much as I love chocolate and beef burgers, these two just aren't meant to be together. In fact, the thought of chocolate in a burger made me want to empty the contents of my stomach into a trash can.

But let's not pre-judge this burger too much.

Taste test

The Chocolate Whopper looks innocent enough with the wrapper.

I was half expecting some sort of unpleasant scent to waft through the air, but there was none of that.

So far so good.

All hell broke loose after I unwrapped the burger, though.

The first thing that hit me was the sweet scent of chocolate, so much that it overwhelmed any other scent.

In fact, I could barely smell the beef.

The chocolate sauce had soaked into the edges of the bun too, making it slightly soggy and not too appetising to look at.

While the taste of chocolate wasn't too sweet, it almost totally masked the taste of the beef. I mean, if I'm eating a beef burger, I would want to taste the beef right?

Unlike other heavenly sweet/savoury combinations like waffles and chicken or pancakes and sausages, the flavours did not complement each other.

The sweet chocolate sauce did nothing to elevate the savoury beef flavour, which was almost completely concealed.

Overall I would say that it didn't taste that bad (I had really low expectations), but it didn't taste good either.

Polarising

My colleagues, however, either liked it or hated it.

One person said that the chocolate sauce tasted "nice", and looked like they were prepared to swallow the burger whole.

Another swore promptly after taking one bite, and said that the burger smelled "pungent". He seemed proud of himself for trying it, though.

Like it or hate it, everyone in the office collectively agreed that it is something you might want to try once in your life.

Here's a closer look:

Free Mashed Up Fries

The Chocolate Whopper is available for S$6.40 (a la carte) and costs S$7.90 as a meal.

Customers who purchase the Chocolate Whopper via the Burger King app, will get the Mashed Up Fries for free.

They are also offering the six-piece Nugget Dipper (S$3.90) that comes with a small tub of chocolate sauce.

The Chocolate Whopper is only available via the Burger King app and the digital kiosks in-stores.

Top photos by Siti Hawa