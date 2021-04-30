Migrant worker now a chef & shareholder at Yishun eatery serving briyani that sells out daily

Bepar Sharief is now a chef serving up delicious meals at a stall in Yishun called Briyani 47.

The Bangladeshi had been in the construction industry in Singapore for six years.

After going back to Bangladesh for some training, he returned to Singapore and was assigned by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to a food company.

That kickstarted Sharief's career as a cook.

Passion for cooking

Sharief said that he uses his "own secret recipe" to create the briyani.

Speaking to the Straits Times (ST), Sharief shared that he learnt cooking by watching his mother cook.

Sharief's mother also told ST that Sharief likes to cook since he was young.

However, as cooking is seen as a woman's job in Bangladesh, Sharief's father was initially upset over his decision to become a cook.

Eventually, his father has come to accept this fact, and is happy that Sharief is able to start a business in Singapore. He is now a shareholder of Briyani 47, he told ST.

Sharief is particularly known for his dhum briyani with curry chicken. As the curry chicken takes many hours to prepare, he has to wake up as early as 5am for work.

The briyani at the Yishun stall sells out daily.

More recently, Briyani 47 has announced that they are opening another outlet in the northeast.If you are interested to try out Sharief's cooking, here are the details:

Briyani 47

Address: Blk 343 Yishun Ave 11 @ The Traditional Taste Coffeeshop.

Opening hours: 11:30am - 3:30pm or till sold out. (Mon, Wed - Sun. Closed on Tue.)

Top image via Briyani 47