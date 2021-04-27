Bakery cafe at Kovan offers salted caramel cube croissant, variety of bread & pastries

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Bread Rack opened only earlier this year at Kovan, but the cafe is already relatively well-known.
When we visited around 11am on Saturday, a nice weekend buzz was going on, although it was not so crowded that we couldn't get a seat.
The cafe sells mostly bread and pastries, but there's a substantial number of options under these categories.
Breakfast is also available, in the form of a breakfast platter that comes in two sizes.
The cafe has also added sandwiches to the menu.
We got three items to try: A salted caramel cube croissant, small breakfast, and coffee.
The bill totalled to about S$24.
Overall, we liked the food — the cube croissant, particularly.
The pastry was filled with sea salt caramel and vanilla cream, and topped caramelised walnuts.
It looked like a "heavy" dessert, but was actually light enough for breakfast, and neither greasy nor terribly sweet.
The omelette and toast were nice, for lack of a better word.
The coffee wasn't the worst we've had, but it also wasn't the best — the food fared better.
Some bakes, including the salted caramel cube croissant, are only available on weekends.
The Bread Rack
Address: 9 Yio Chu Kang Rd #01-55, [email protected] 545523
Opening Hours:
Friday to Sunday, 9am to 4pm
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10am to 4pm
Closed on Wednesdays.
Top image by Mandy How
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.