Bakery cafe at Kovan offers salted caramel cube croissant, variety of bread & pastries

The Bread Rack opened only earlier this year at Kovan, but the cafe is already relatively well-known.

When we visited around 11am on Saturday, a nice weekend buzz was going on, although it was not so crowded that we couldn't get a seat.

The cafe sells mostly bread and pastries, but there's a substantial number of options under these categories.

Breakfast is also available, in the form of a breakfast platter that comes in two sizes.

The cafe has also added sandwiches to the menu.

We got three items to try: A salted caramel cube croissant, small breakfast, and coffee.

The bill totalled to about S$24.

Overall, we liked the food — the cube croissant, particularly.

The pastry was filled with sea salt caramel and vanilla cream, and topped caramelised walnuts.

It looked like a "heavy" dessert, but was actually light enough for breakfast, and neither greasy nor terribly sweet.

The omelette and toast were nice, for lack of a better word.

The coffee wasn't the worst we've had, but it also wasn't the best — the food fared better.

Some bakes, including the salted caramel cube croissant, are only available on weekends.

The Bread Rack

Address: 9 Yio Chu Kang Rd #01-55, [email protected] 545523

Opening Hours:

Friday to Sunday, 9am to 4pm

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10am to 4pm

Closed on Wednesdays.

Top image by Mandy How