Back

Bakery cafe at Kovan offers salted caramel cube croissant, variety of bread & pastries

Breakfast is also available.

Mandy How | April 27, 2021, 06:41 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Bread Rack opened only earlier this year at Kovan, but the cafe is already relatively well-known.

Photo by Mandy How

When we visited around 11am on Saturday, a nice weekend buzz was going on, although it was not so crowded that we couldn't get a seat.

The cafe sells mostly bread and pastries, but there's a substantial number of options under these categories.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Breakfast is also available, in the form of a breakfast platter that comes in two sizes.

The cafe has also added sandwiches to the menu.

Photo via The Bread Rack/Facebook

We got three items to try: A salted caramel cube croissant, small breakfast, and coffee.

The bill totalled to about S$24.

Overall, we liked the food — the cube croissant, particularly.

The pastry was filled with sea salt caramel and vanilla cream, and topped caramelised walnuts.

Photo by Mandy How

It looked like a "heavy" dessert, but was actually light enough for breakfast, and neither greasy nor terribly sweet.

Photo by Mandy How

The omelette and toast were nice, for lack of a better word.

Photo by Mandy How

The coffee wasn't the worst we've had, but it also wasn't the best — the food fared better.

Photo by Mandy How

Some bakes, including the salted caramel cube croissant, are only available on weekends.

The Bread Rack

Photo by Mandy How

Address: 9 Yio Chu Kang Rd #01-55, [email protected] 545523

Opening Hours:

Friday to Sunday, 9am to 4pm

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 10am to 4pm

Closed on Wednesdays.

Top image by Mandy How

Man warns he'll report GrabFood rider to police for using PAB on Marine Parade footpath, rider begs for mercy

The rider could be seen apologising repeatedly.

April 27, 2021, 06:25 PM

Taiwanese YouTuber in S'pore draws ire for cooking chicken at Sembawang Hot Spring Park

Landed in hot water.

April 27, 2021, 06:10 PM

iPhone users can now unlock device with face mask on

With Apple iOS 14.5 update. And an Apple Watch.

April 27, 2021, 05:57 PM

The importance of other vaccinations, besides Covid-19 vaccine, S’poreans should take note of

Pneumococcal pneumonia is more severe than the common cold.

April 27, 2021, 05:56 PM

Myanmar coup leader says military will consider Asean's proposal after 'stability' returns to country

The military said Asean's suggestions would be "positively considered" if they serve "the interests of the country".

April 27, 2021, 05:38 PM

Free delivery for fresh flower bouquets on KrisShop this Mother’s Day, plus free gift wrapping & customised greeting card

Take your pick from Mother of Pearl roses, peach gerberas and more.

April 27, 2021, 05:28 PM

Cyclist cuts across 3 lanes at Seletar West Link, hits motorcyclist & falls down

Another incident involving a cyclist.

April 27, 2021, 05:11 PM

Everything you need to know about the new PSLE system in 2021

Goodbye T-scores, hello Achievement Levels.

April 27, 2021, 05:00 PM

S'pore best in world for 'Covid-19 resilience', surpassing New Zealand: Bloomberg

At the top.

April 27, 2021, 04:46 PM

Woman, 57, assisting S'pore police with investigations into alleged racism & harassment linked to YouTube channel

Police reports were made against the woman's actions on the MRT train.

April 27, 2021, 04:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.