YouTube terminates Beow Tan channel for violating policies

All the videos have been removed.

Tanya Ong | April 28, 2021, 10:28 AM

The Beow Tan YouTube channel has been terminated by the platform for violation of policies.

The channel, which has a total of 29 videos, most of which were uploaded in the past two years, show the same woman accusing strangers in public of being racist and harassing her.

YouTube: Policies prohibiting harassment

A YouTube spokesperson told Mothership that they have strict policies that prohibit harassment on YouTube.

This includes content that maliciously insults someone based on their race, gender expression, or sexual orientation.

"We quickly remove content that violates these policies when flagged," the spokesperson added.

YouTube terminates channels when they are found to have violated guidelines.

These include cyberbullying and harassment, nudity, or violence.

From October to December 2020 alone, over 2 million channels were terminated.

When a channel is terminated, all its videos are removed.

Users whose accounts have been terminated may be prohibited from accessing, possessing, or creating any other YouTube channels.

Background to Beow Tan YouTube channel

The first video on Beow Tan's channel was uploaded in December 2016. However, the channel only surfaced recently after a video of the woman on the MRT circulated widely online.

It appears that the YouTube channel is named after the woman.

In the videos, the woman can be seen filming others without their knowledge and consent. She directly confronted the strangers in some of them, and can be heard accusing them of harassing her.

The most-watched video, "Malay Man Attempted To Molest Chinese Woman", had over 75,000 views.

On Apr. 27, the police confirmed that reports were lodged regarding an incident of a woman caught on video filming other commuters and allegedly making racist remarks on an MRT train.

A 57-year-old woman is assisting with investigations.

Top photo via YouTube screenshots.

