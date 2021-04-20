Bentley driver, 26, arrested for hitting motorcyclist while weaving through CTE traffic to overtake on left

A driver on fast lane of the Central Expressway (CTE) attempted to overtake other vehicles from the left, but ended up colliding into a motorcycle.

Footage of the incident was shared by the Roads.sg Facebook page, which identified the car as a Bentley.

Responding to queries from Mothership, police confirmed that the accident took place at around 8:52pm on Sunday, Apr. 18, and said that the driver, a 26-year-old male, was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt, while the 55-year-old male motorcyclist was conscious when conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

What happened

The video shows the vehicles heading north toward the Outram Road exit (Exit 1B).

The Bentley, which appears to be red in colour, is seen filtering from the right lane to the left lane to overtake another car that was ahead of it, as well as a lorry on the middle lane.

The Bentley driver then steered sharply back to the right side of the road, just before a road divider that splits the slip road from the expressway.

The Bentley then drove into a motorcycle to its right that was travelling on the middle lane, ahead of the lorry

After the collision, the rider remained on the ground motionless, but later appeared to move.

Meanwhile, other drivers stopped and got out of their vehicles to redirect traffic and check on the rider.

The video indicated that the Bentley apparently stopped on the road shoulder some distance ahead of the accident site, with its hazard lights on.

Top image via Roads.sg on Facebook