23-year-old man & 15-year-old boy allegedly robbed & assaulted 18-year-old acquaintance in Bedok

A 23-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were arrested by the police for their suspected involvement in a case of robbery with hurt.

According to a police release, an 18-year-old male teenager made a report at around 1:30am on April 15, saying that he had been assaulted and robbed by two male acquaintances.

The incident happened along Bedok North Street 2.

The victim claimed that cash amounting to S$940 and a set of in-ear headphones were taken by the two suspects.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police and CCTV cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identities of the two suspects.

They were arrested within a few hours after the police report was made by the 18-year-old.

Cash amounting to S$750 and the in-ear headphones were recovered and seized, the police said.

The 23-year-old man and 15-year-old teenager will be charged in court on April 16 and April 19 respectively.

The offence of robbery with hurt carries a jail term of not less than five years and not more than 20 years, with not less than 12 strokes of the cane.

Top photo via Google Maps