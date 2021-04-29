Fledging owl at Pasir Ris Park stranded on the ground, only reunites with parents after 3 hours rescue

A juvenile spotted wood owl created quite a stir at Pasir Ris Park after being spotted struggling to get back up a tree.

At around 7:20pm, the fledging owl fell to the ground at the foot of a large tree, while learning how to fly.

A Facebook user posted of the incident that took place on Apr. 28.

Other owls cheered young owl on as it tried to climb back up the tree

The owl made several attempts to fly back up the tree, however, it was defeated by the large park tree. A passerby said that it looked disorientated and tired after a series of failed attempts.

In one of the videos posted, the adult owls in the tree can be heard calling out and making a lot of noise while the young owl was stranded on the ground.

The Facebook user said their loud hooting seemed like their way of showing support to the struggling owl.

The Animal Concerns Research & Education Society (Acres) was later called in to help with the situation.

Acres came to its rescue

Acres told Mothership that they were alerted at around 7:30pm last night about the incident involving this fledging owl.

"As baby birds grow up, they will start to leave the nest and explore, and this little owl probably fell while moving around," co-CEO, Kalai Vanan said.

Ready to help the owl return to its parents, Acres came to Pasir Ris Park equipped with a tall ladder, lights and a long pole.

The Acres rescue officer showed great composure and care when handling the animal, as seen from the videos shared online.

Took 3 hours to send "skittish" little owl back to parents

The officer approached the bird, stroked it to calm it down before grabbing it firmly to check for any injuries. As they wanted to place the bird on a higher branch, they tried to perch the bird at the end of a long pole to bring it higher.

However, the bird resisted and jumped back down to the ground.

"Being wild animals, their chances of survival in the wild are highest when they are with their parents. As such, it is critical that we reunite them as quickly as possible. In this case, the fledgling was skittish and jumped off before we could place him," Kalai said.

Fortunately, after four attempts, the officers managed to place the bird on a fern on a top branch at 10:30pm.

Kalai added that as more people are exploring the island during this period, Acres is receiving more calls about stranded wild animals.

He advised members of the public to seek advice for on what to do if they encounter an animal in distress.

Do note that if you see a baby animal, its parents will likely be still around so it's best to not take the baby away immediately.

You can call Acres for advice or assistance at their 24-hour wildlife rescue hotline: 9783 7782.

Top image courtesy of Acres and via Singapore Wildlife Sightings/Facebook by Kevin Sim