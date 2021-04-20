New York man who attempted to shove Asian undercover cop onto railway released without bail

A man who was accused of trying to shove an Asian undercover cop onto railway tracks was released without bail on Sunday, April 18, according to the New York Post.

Ricardo Hernandez, 32, reportedly confronted the undercover cop on the N train platform in New York, at 31st Street and 39th Avenue in Dutch Kills, at around 5:30pm on Saturday.

Threats and anti-Asian slurs

According to the New York Post, Hernandez had allegedly hurled anti-Asian slurs and insults against the officer before trying to shove him onto subway tracks.

Police quoted Hernandez as saying, "That’s why you people are getting beat up. I got nothing to lose."

He also allegedly added, "I will f**k you up! This is my house."

Hernandez, who has 12 prior arrests, was arrested on the scene, then charged with three hate crimes including harassment, aggravated harassment and menacing, according to NY Post.

Released without bail

However, Hernandez was subsequently released without bail due to new legislature passed last year in New York.

The New York Post reported that the new measures exempt attacks that cause no injury from bail.

Sergeant Carlos Nieves from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner tweeted an explanation:

Under the new measures passed last year, attacks that cause no injury are exempt from bail in New York. https://t.co/t5aIGHGLh9 — Sgt. Carlos Nieves (@NYPDNieves) April 18, 2021

At Hernandez’s court hearing, the judge said that his "hands are tied", and that he had "absolutely no authority or power" to set bail on Hernandez for the alleged offence.

