24 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Apr. 6, no community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Monday (Apr. 5).
This brings the total number of cases to 60,519
There are no locally-transmitted cases.
All of the cases are imported. They had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.
Daily case numbers
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Mar. 31: 34
Apr. 1: 26
Apr. 2: 43
Apr. 3: 18
Apr. 4: 10
Apr. 5: 17
Apr. 6: 24
Top photo via NEA Facebook
