24 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Apr. 6, no community cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Monday (Apr. 5).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,519

There are no locally-transmitted cases.

All of the cases are imported. They had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 31: 34

Apr. 1: 26

Apr. 2: 43

Apr. 3: 18

Apr. 4: 10

Apr. 5: 17

Apr. 6: 24

