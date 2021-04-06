Back

24 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Apr. 6, no community cases

More information will be released in the evening.

Matthias Ang | April 06, 2021, 04:08 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Monday (Apr. 5).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,519

There are no locally-transmitted cases.

All of the cases are imported. They had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 31: 34

Apr. 1: 26

Apr. 2: 43

Apr. 3: 18

Apr. 4: 10

Apr. 5: 17

Apr. 6: 24

Top photo via NEA Facebook

Illegal racers in S'pore to be slapped with 1 year jail term & heftier fines of up to S$5,000

Need for speed.

April 06, 2021, 03:50 PM

North Korea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics to 'protect' its athletes from Covid-19

North Korea has in place strict border controls to protect itself from the pandemic.

April 06, 2021, 03:29 PM

Japan teen stabbed to death after allegedly asking car playing loud music to turn volume down

A knife that is suspected of being used as a weapon was found at the scene.

April 06, 2021, 03:19 PM

Ong Ye Kung: 'Little bit disappointed' at public criticism of S'pore's S$27 million contribution, but glad for MP support

Helping others helps ourselves.

April 06, 2021, 02:58 PM

Thai transgender women pose with exemption certs after getting drafted for army

Annual recruitment exercise.

April 06, 2021, 02:31 PM

S'porean man, 20, left home to meet girlfriend while on MC & waiting for Covid-19 test result

He has pleaded guilty in court.

April 06, 2021, 02:22 PM

Yahoo Answers shutting down on May 4, 2021

Users will be able to request and download their data up till June 30, 2021.

April 06, 2021, 02:03 PM

Instagrammable 'fried egg' meringue topping now available at LiHo

Egg made of egg whites.

April 06, 2021, 01:17 PM

5 long weekends in 2022: 5-day public holiday weekend doable with strategic leave-taking

Hopefully we can travel by then.

April 06, 2021, 12:52 PM

Girl, 14, missing since Mar. 26, last seen in Bukit Batok

Please contact the police if you have information about this girl.

April 06, 2021, 12:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.