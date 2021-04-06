Back

No new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 6, 2021

All cases today are imported.

Jason Fan | April 06, 2021, 09:57 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Tuesday (Apr. 6).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,519.

All new cases are imported

There are no cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Among the 24 imported cases, five (Cases 61,593, 61,594, 61,595, 61,604 and 61,605) are Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs), who returned from India and Malaysia.

One (Case 61,600) is a Dependant's Pass holder who arrived from Ukraine.

Another (Case 61,608) is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from the Philippines, while two other cases (Cases 61,598 and 61,599) are Student's Pass holders who arrived from India.

There is one Work Pass holder (Case 61,607) who arrived from Bangladesh.

12 are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Malaysia, of whom one (Case 61,592) is a foreign domestic worker.

Two cases are Short-Term Visit Pass holders.

The first, Case 61,596, arrived from India to visit family members who are Singapore PRs, while the other, Case 61,597, arrived from India for a work project in Singapore.

All 24 cases have been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving SHN.

25 cases discharged

25 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 60,239 have fully recovered from the infection, and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 48 confirmed cases still in the hospital, with one case in the intensive care unit (ICU).

202 cases are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

No new locations have been reported today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Image via MOH.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Top image via Unsplash.

Royal Egyptian mummies pass through Cairo in majestic parade

Impressive.

April 06, 2021, 09:27 PM

Woman jaywalks across Canberra Street but couldn't care she was almost knocked down

Walk like you own the road.

April 06, 2021, 06:29 PM

Taiwanese-inspired breakfast shop in Hougang sells thick meat sandwiches from S$7.60

Yum.

April 06, 2021, 05:57 PM

Man in China jumps into molten-steel furnace after allegedly losing money on stock market

He had allegedly lost more than 60,000 yuan (S$12,281) on Mar. 24.

April 06, 2021, 05:47 PM

Pizza Hut offering S$4 pizza with purchase of mains & other promotions from Apr. 1 to May 11

40-year celebration.

April 06, 2021, 05:40 PM

Australian cafe owner praises staff who described customers as '2 very annoying Asians' on receipt

He has since said that he is "deeply disappointed and embarrassed" at his actions.

April 06, 2021, 05:30 PM

24 new Covid-19 cases reported in S'pore on Apr. 6, no community cases

More information will be released in the evening.

April 06, 2021, 04:08 PM

Illegal racers in S'pore to be slapped with 1 year jail term & heftier fines of up to S$5,000

Need for speed.

April 06, 2021, 03:50 PM

North Korea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics to 'protect' its athletes from Covid-19

North Korea has in place strict border controls to protect itself from the pandemic.

April 06, 2021, 03:29 PM

Japan teen stabbed to death after allegedly asking car playing loud music to turn volume down

A knife that is suspected of being used as a weapon was found at the scene.

April 06, 2021, 03:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.