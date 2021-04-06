No new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 6, 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 24 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Tuesday (Apr. 6).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,519.

All new cases are imported

There are no cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

Among the 24 imported cases, five (Cases 61,593, 61,594, 61,595, 61,604 and 61,605) are Singapore Permanent Residents (PRs), who returned from India and Malaysia.

One (Case 61,600) is a Dependant's Pass holder who arrived from Ukraine.

Another (Case 61,608) is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from the Philippines, while two other cases (Cases 61,598 and 61,599) are Student's Pass holders who arrived from India.

There is one Work Pass holder (Case 61,607) who arrived from Bangladesh.

12 are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and Malaysia, of whom one (Case 61,592) is a foreign domestic worker.

Two cases are Short-Term Visit Pass holders.

The first, Case 61,596, arrived from India to visit family members who are Singapore PRs, while the other, Case 61,597, arrived from India for a work project in Singapore.

All 24 cases have been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving SHN.

25 cases discharged

25 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 60,239 have fully recovered from the infection, and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 48 confirmed cases still in the hospital, with one case in the intensive care unit (ICU).

202 cases are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed cases for more than 30 minutes during their infectious period.

No new locations have been reported today.

This is the latest list of locations visited by confirmed cases within the last two weeks.

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

