Back

5 new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 24, 2021

Afternoon update.

Jason Fan | April 24, 2021, 04:58 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 23 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (Apr. 24).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,966.

No new cases in dormitories

There are five new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, all of whom had already been placed on quarantine order.

Based on MOH's investigations thus far, the cases are in the community, and there are no new cases in the dormitories.

Out of these five cases, four of them were close contacts of Case 62,113, a 39-year-old male Indonesian national who is a sea crew on board a bunker tanker.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Apr. 16.

The other 18 cases are imported, and were already placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

April 18: 23

April 19: 20

April 20: 14

April 21: 15

April 22: 24

April 23: 39

April 24: 23

Top image via Nigel Chua. 

New Zealand, Australia travel bubble on hold after Perth announces 3-day lockdown

Oh no.

April 24, 2021, 03:14 PM

Conflict between motorists & cyclists 'inevitable' when transport options increase: Ong Ye Kung

Ong highlighted how we live in a transport multi-verse, with various options for commuting.

April 24, 2021, 02:39 PM

I'm still watching Channel 8 in 2021 & the shows are still great

As someone who has been watching Channel 8 since the 1990s, I hardly think the era of good Singaporean TV is over.

April 24, 2021, 02:08 PM

Customers bring flasks, cooler jugs & more to Starbucks China's Earth Day free coffee promo

Trying their luck.

April 24, 2021, 01:47 PM

Workplace of recent Covid-19 community case to close due to lapses in safe management measures: MOM

MOM reminded employers to adhere to safe management measures.

April 24, 2021, 12:00 PM

PM Lee at US climate summit: S'pore's strategy goes beyond meeting emission caps or implementing carbon tax

Singapore can help the global push for sustainability as a financial hub too.

April 24, 2021, 11:23 AM

How to be an APAC business leader & raise 3 kids with no helper? With mistakes, great sacrifice & work-life ‘harmony’.

Lisa Yeoh, APAC vice president for sales and commercial operations at contact lens manufacturer CooperVision opens up about the realities of juggling work and life with a challenging job that involves frequent travel (save for the pandemic).

April 24, 2021, 11:00 AM

Mark Lee overcome with emotion while sharing fear of losing youngest child to kidney disease

He choked up while recounting the period in 2018.

April 24, 2021, 10:10 AM

US climate summit: What top carbon emitters US, China & India are committing to tackle climate change

Biden said, "Time is short, but I believe we can do this. And I believe that we will do this.”

April 24, 2021, 01:29 AM

Wisma Atria & Lucky Plaza among new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases on April 23

The full update.

April 24, 2021, 12:27 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.