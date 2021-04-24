5 new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 24, 2021

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 23 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Saturday (Apr. 24).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,966.

No new cases in dormitories

There are five new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection, all of whom had already been placed on quarantine order.

Based on MOH's investigations thus far, the cases are in the community, and there are no new cases in the dormitories.

Out of these five cases, four of them were close contacts of Case 62,113, a 39-year-old male Indonesian national who is a sea crew on board a bunker tanker.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on Apr. 16.

The other 18 cases are imported, and were already placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

April 18: 23

April 19: 20

April 20: 14

April 21: 15

April 22: 24

April 23: 39

April 24: 23

