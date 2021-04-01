Thundery showers with frequent lightning expected in S'pore on most days for first half of April 2021

For the next two weeks, those who are planning to head out might want to bring a brolly.

According to Meteorological Service Singapore, short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected on most days over parts of Singapore in the first two weeks of April.

There will also be frequent lightning on these rainy days.

This is because the monsoon rain band is forecast to lie close to the equatorial Southeast Asia region.

On a few of these days, thundery showers could extend into the early evening with strong convergence of winds in the surround vicinity.

The Northeast Monsoon conditions will gradually weaken and end with the onset of inter-monsoon conditions. During the inter-monsoon period, warm weather and thundery showers in the afternoon and early evening are common. The incidence of lightning activity is also higher than other times of the year, MSS said.

On one or two mornings, the eastward passage of a Sumatra squall from the Strait of Malacca could bring thundery showers with gusty winds over Singapore.

Overall, the rainfall for the first half of April 2021 is expected to be near normal over most parts of the island.

Climatologically, April is one of the warmest months of the year.

The daily temperature is expected to between 25°C and 34°C in the next two weeks, with the daily maximum temperature to hit 35°C on a few days.

