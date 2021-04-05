Back

3 men from Brazil, Canada & Serbia in S'pore for sporting event among new Covid-19 cases on Apr. 5

There have been 60,495 Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore.

Jane Zhang | April 05, 2021, 11:05 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 17 new cases of Covid-19 infection today (Apr. 5).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,495.

All 17 are imported cases

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All 17 cases announced today are imported. They had all already been placed on SHN or isolated upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving SHN.

Four (Cases 61573, 61574, 61576 and 61582) are Singapore Permanent Residents who returned from India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

One (Case 61568) is a Dependant’s Pass holder who arrived from India.

One (Case 61569) is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from the UK.

One (Case 61583) is a Work Pass holder who arrived from India.

Six are Work Permit holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Malaysia, of whom one (Case 61584) is a foreign domestic worker.

Four (Cases 61571, 61572, 61577 and 61578) are Short-Term Visit Pass holders.

Cases 61571, 61577 and 61578 arrived from Brazil, Canada and Serbia to participate in a sporting event, and Case 61572 arrived from the U.S. with her child who is studying here.

46 remain in hospitals

Amongst the 174 confirmed cases reported from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 73 cases have tested positive for their serology tests, 83 have tested negative, and 18 serology test results are pending.

12 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 60,214 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 46 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

One is in the intensive care unit (ICU).

205 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

30 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations added to list of places visited by infectious cases

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were infectious.

No new locations were added to the list on Apr. 5.

Here is the full list of locations visited by cases in the community during their infectious period in the past 14 days, as of Apr. 5:

Top photo by Joshua Lee.

