17 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Apr. 5, all imported

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 17 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday (Apr. 5).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,495.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All of the cases announced today are imported, and all were placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 30: 26

Mar. 31: 34

Apr. 1: 26

Apr. 2: 43

Apr. 3: 18

Apr. 4: 10

Apr. 5: 17

