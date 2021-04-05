Back

17 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Apr. 5, all imported

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Jane Zhang | April 05, 2021, 03:39 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 17 cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Monday (Apr. 5).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,495.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All of the cases announced today are imported, and all were placed on Stay-Home Notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Mar. 30: 26

Mar. 31: 34

Apr. 1: 26

Apr. 2: 43

Apr. 3: 18

Apr. 4: 10

Apr. 5: 17

Top photo via chuttersnap on Unsplash.

