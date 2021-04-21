Back

15 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Apr. 21, including 1 community case

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Jane Zhang | April 21, 2021, 04:29 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 15 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore as of 12pm on Wednesday (Apr. 21).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,880.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection. Based on MOH's investigations so far, the case is in the community, and there are no new cases in the dormitories.

14 of the cases announced today are imported, and all were placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Daily cases in past week

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

April 15: 16

April 16: 34

April 17: 39

April 18: 23

April 19: 20

April 20: 14

April 21: 15

Top photo by Zheng Zhangxin.

