Back

Someone won S$3.6 million in Apr. 1 Toto draw with S$1 QuickPick ticket bought in Geylang

Not an April fools' joke.

Tanya Ong | April 02, 2021, 09:31 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Someone just had a huge windfall.

One extremely lucky punter just won S$3,682,728 in yesterday's (Apr. 1) Toto draw.

The winning ticket was a S$1 QuickPick entry purchased at Hao Mart along Geylang Lor 24 - 448 & 450 Geylang Road.

Apr. 1 draw

According to the Toto results, the winning numbers are: 10, 11, 15, 21, 29, 44, with 26 as the additional number.

The Group 1 prize amounted to S$11,048,184.

There were three winning tickets for the Group 1 Prize involving two System 7 tickets and one QuickPick ticket.

The other two tickets were purchased from the Singapore Pools outlet at Blk 148 Potong Pasir Ave 1.

Different kinds of bets

There are different kinds of bets.

An ordinary bet involves selecting six numbers between 1 and 49. A System 7 entry involves selecting seven numbers, and your entry is worth seven ordinary bets for S$7.

System 12 is the most expensive, with 12 numbers. It costs a whopping S$924.

In QuickPick, a set of random numbers will be generated for a S$1 bet.

Top photo via Google Maps/TB Foo, Singapore Pools.

Question on US school's social studies quiz asked whether eating cats & dogs is a Chinese norm

Three teachers have been put on paid administrative leave.

April 02, 2021, 12:10 AM

S'pore family left with S$60,000 of hospital bills after domestic helper of 31 years suffered stroke

The family is appealing for donations.

April 01, 2021, 11:54 PM

Pandamart order arrives with bugs & missing 11 of 18 items, customer's refund request denied twice

Foodpanda has since told her that she will be refunded the full sum.

April 01, 2021, 10:46 PM

8 new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases, including 4 at Orchard Road area

Today's update.

April 01, 2021, 10:03 PM

Thundery showers with frequent lightning expected in S'pore on most days for first half of April 2021

Stay-home weather.

April 01, 2021, 08:25 PM

NCPC anti-scam hotline officer shares how S$6,000 full sum was successfully recovered after scam was reported

It all boils down to luck and speed.

April 01, 2021, 07:28 PM

Three Buns launches halal versions of classic burgers & new items like beef brisket, bread & butter fritters

Kids' set meal also available.

April 01, 2021, 07:05 PM

Man, 47, arrested for suspected involvement in stealing undergarments in Mountbatten

More than 60 undergarments were seized.

April 01, 2021, 06:32 PM

50% off highly rated Fairprice house brand items, including laundry liquid detergent & XO kaya in April 2021

Enjoy better quality at a better price.

April 01, 2021, 06:21 PM

Saudi Crown Prince voices country's support for China on Xinjiang

The same meeting also saw China voice its support for Saudi Arabia in Yemen.

April 01, 2021, 06:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.