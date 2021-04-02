Someone won S$3.6 million in Apr. 1 Toto draw with S$1 QuickPick ticket bought in Geylang

Someone just had a huge windfall.

One extremely lucky punter just won S$3,682,728 in yesterday's (Apr. 1) Toto draw.

The winning ticket was a S$1 QuickPick entry purchased at Hao Mart along Geylang Lor 24 - 448 & 450 Geylang Road.

Apr. 1 draw

According to the Toto results, the winning numbers are: 10, 11, 15, 21, 29, 44, with 26 as the additional number.

The Group 1 prize amounted to S$11,048,184.

There were three winning tickets for the Group 1 Prize involving two System 7 tickets and one QuickPick ticket.

The other two tickets were purchased from the Singapore Pools outlet at Blk 148 Potong Pasir Ave 1.

Different kinds of bets

There are different kinds of bets.

An ordinary bet involves selecting six numbers between 1 and 49. A System 7 entry involves selecting seven numbers, and your entry is worth seven ordinary bets for S$7.

System 12 is the most expensive, with 12 numbers. It costs a whopping S$924.

In QuickPick, a set of random numbers will be generated for a S$1 bet.

Top photo via Google Maps/TB Foo, Singapore Pools.