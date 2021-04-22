Apple's S$45 AirTag lets you track your things like TraceTogether for objects

Tech giant Apple has introduced AirTag, an accessory that's supposed to help you keep track of and locate your items.

The accessory can be attached to your bags, keys, spouses, children, or anything else, really.

How it works

It uses the Find My network, in the form of the Find My app, to locate a lost item.

Once AirTag is set up, it will appear in the new Items tab in the Find My app, where users can view the item’s current or last known location on a map.

There are several ways to locate a missing item.

If a user misplaces their item within Bluetooth range, the app can play a sound from the AirTag to reveal the item's location.

You can also ask Siri for help finding the item, and AirTag will similarly play a sound if the object is within rage.

If the AirTag is out of Bluetooth range, Find My network detects Bluetooth signals from the lost AirTag and relays its location back to the user.

Another method is to place AirTag into Lost Mode, and be notified when it is in range or has been located by Find My network.

If someone else finds your lost AirTag, they can tap it using their iPhone (or any NFC-capable device) and be taken to a website that will display the owner's contact, if it has been provided.

For iPhone 11 and 12 users, the Precision Finding technology can more accurately determine the distance and direction to a lost AirTag when it is in range.

Here's a the technical bit from Apple that explains how it works:

"As a user moves, Precision Finding fuses input from the camera, ARKit, accelerometre, and gyroscope, and then will guide them to AirTag using a combination of sound, haptics, and visual feedback."

S$45 each

The AirTags are going for S$45 each, or S$149 for four. They will be available from April 30, 2021, but pre-order starts April 23, 8pm.

Simply bring your AirTag close to iPhone and it will connect.

Here are some other pertinent features:

More than a year’s worth of battery life with everyday use.

Small and lightweight (according to Apple)

Water and dust-resistant

Customers can personalise their AirTag with free engraving, which includes text and 31 emojis, when purchasing it from Apple.

Hermès versions of the accessory are available, but you might have to buy another AirTag for your Hermès AirTag with its price.

Top image via Apple