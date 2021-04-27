Back

8 afternoon tea sets to celebrate Mother's Day for S$48++ & under for two pax

A little treat for mum.

Siti Hawa | April 27, 2021, 03:58 PM

With Mother's Day just around the corner, a good way to celebrate the occasion might be to bring mum to afternoon tea.

If this piques your interest, we've compiled a list of relatively affordable places in Singapore, priced at S$48++ and under for two pax.

1. Cedele (S$48++ for two pax)

Photo via Cedele

Cedele is offering a high tea set for two pax at S$48++ at its all-day dining outlets from 2pm to 6pm.

The set also comes with free-flow tea or coffee.

Here's the full menu:

Photo via Cedele

Diners can also opt to top-up another S$42++ for a bottle of Jean Noel Haton Champagne.

When: 2pm to 6pm, daily

Where: Available at Cedele's all-day dining outlets.

2. Arteastiq (S$48++ for two pax)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Champettes.in.Singapore (@cha.cha.chanoma)

Arteastiq is offering their Signature High Tea set at S$48++ for two pax from 1pm to 5pm daily.

It comes with an array of savoury and sweet bites:

  • Two specialty teas of your choice (except alcoholic range)

  • One signature Teasery

  • Vol Au vent with tuna and cheese

  • Foie Terrine on toast bread, yuzu marmalade and crushed pistachios

  • Smoked salmon roulade with cream cheese and tobiko

  • Truffle shell pasta

  • Chocolate cone with banana custard

  • Mini New York cheesecake

  • Mochi

  • Macarons

You can opt to pay an additional S$10++ for a glass of Moscato or S$20++ for a glass of Champagne.

Do note that there is a maximum dining time of 105 minutes.

When: 1pm to 5pm, daily

Where: 

Arteastiq Mandarin Gallery

Address: Mandarin Gallery, #04-14/15 333A Orchard Road, Singapore 238897

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Arteastiq Jewel Changi Airport 

Address: 78 Airport Boulevard #05-201 Singapore 819666

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm

3. Jumbo Seafood ION Orchard (S$48++ for two)

Photo via Jumbo Seafood ION Orchard

Jumbo Seafood ION Orchard recently launched a Dim Sum Afternoon Tea Set priced at S$48++ for two pax.

It is available from 2pm to 5:30pm daily (last order at 4:45pm).

The items included are:

  • Baked Egg Tarts with Bird's Nest

  • Chilled Lime Jelly with Peach Resin and Mixed Fruit

  • Wellness Eight Treasures Tea

  • Fried Chicken and Shrimp Puffs

  • Baked JUMBO Chilli Crab Puffs

  • Sweet Yam Paste with Salted Egg Yolk Puffs

  • Baked Teochew-style Turnip Puffs

  • Pan Fried Carrot Cake, JUMBo 'Siew Mai' (Prawn and Pork Dumplings)

  • Steamed Prawn and Corn Dumplings

  • Steamed Glutinous Rice Rolls

Diners can also opt for one tea: Wellness Eight Treasures Tea or the Oriental Beauty with wolfberries.

Add-on prices for Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut

JUMBO

Rewards Members

 Non-members
750ml

(usual price: S$105)

 S$78++ S$88++
375ml

(usual price: S$60)

 S$48++ S$55++

Find out more here.

When: 2pm to 5:30pm, daily (last order at 4:45pm).

Where:

Jumbo Seafood ION Orchard  

Address: 2 Orchard Turn #04-09/10 ION Orchard, 238801

Opening hours: 11:30am to 10pm, daily

4. Brunches Cafe (S$36++ for two)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by i eat and bake 😋 (@feedthebowlfish)

Brunches Cafe, located near Farrer Park, has a "Brunches High Tea Set" at S$36++ for two pax.

The three-tier high tea set includes a pot of tea from their selection of house blends and a mix of savoury and sweet bites.

This includes chicken and fish sliders, an assortment of mini cakes and more.

When: No fixed period, but only 10 high tea sets are available daily so be sure to arrive early.

Where: 

Brunches Cafe

Address: 96 Rangoon Rd, Singapore 218381

Opening hours: Wednesday to Monday, 11am to 10pm

Closed on Tuesdays.

5. Sweetea Caffe (S$38.80++ for two)

Photo via @sweeteacaffe

Sweetea Caffe is a quaint shophouse in Chinatown with an alfresco balcony seating area.

Their high tea set is priced from S$38.80++ for two pax and includes an ondeh-ondeh cake and pastries.

The high tea set is available from 11am to 7pm, daily.

While the selection appears to be rather small, the alfresco dining experience might make up for it.

Photo via @sweeteacaffe on Instagram

When: 11am to 7pm, daily.

Where:

Sweetea Caffe

Address: 15A & 15B Trengganu Street S 058469 (Chinatown MRT exit A)

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 9pm, Friday to Saturday, 11am to 10pm

6. Masa by Black Society (S$25.80++ for two)

Masa by Black Society is a restaurant that specialises in dim sum with two outlets located near Orchard.

The restaurant offers a High Tea Set for two pax at S$25.80++, available daily from 2pm to 6pm.

Photo via @masasingapore on Instagram

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Eileen Lee (@eileenleeck)

The set comes with:

  • Pigeon Siu Mai

  • Baked Egg Tart

  • Glutinous Rice Ball

  • Rosie Red Bean Baozi

  • Sweet Sour Dumpling

  • Mango Prawn Salad Roll

  • Four Season Spring Roll

  • Ice cream (assorted flavours)

Additionally, you may opt to pay an additional S$58.80++ for a 200ml bottle of champagne.

Here's what the restaurant looks like:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MASA by Black Society (@masasingapore)

When: 2pm to 6pm, daily.

Where:

Masa by Black Society Orchard Gateway

Address: 277, Orchard Road, #01-12/13/14 Singapore 238858

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 10:30pm, Friday to Saturday

Masa by Black Society Great World City

Address: Kim Seng Promenade, #01-121 Great World City, Singapore 237994

Opening hours: 11am to 10pm, Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 10:30pm, Friday to Saturday

7. The Coastal Settlement (S$38++ for two)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elaine Tan (@jazz_in_april)

The Coastal Settlement is a vintage-themed cafe located near Changi.

Enjoy their high tea set from 3:30pm to 5:30pm daily. It is priced at S$38++ for two pax and includes:

  • Choice of free-flow drink (coffee or tea)

  • Assorted macarons

  • Mango panna cotta

  • Strawberries and Nutella dip

  • Assorted cakes

  • Mala fish balls

  • Salmon ceviche

  • Mini curry puff

  • Pain au chocolat

  • Ham cheese and tomato croissant

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Coastal Settlement (@thecoastalsettlement)

The Coastal Settlement is also a dog-friendly cafe.

When: 3:30pm to 5:30pm, daily

Where:

The Coastal Settlement

Address: 200 Netheravon Road Singapore 508529

Opening hours:

Monday to Friday, 10:30am to 11pm

Saturday to Sunday: 8:30am to 11pm

8. Teahouse 1973 (S$35 for two)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Teahouse 1973 (@teahouse1973_)

Teahouse 1973 is a cafe located in Aljunied specialising in Western and Malaysian cuisine.

The cafe is offering a high tea set for two at S$35 between 2pm and 5pm on Tuesday and Friday. Prices are nett.

It includes "freshly homemade cakes" and a pot of fruit tea. The selection of cakes changes every day.

Photo by Jieyin Cheah on Facebook.https://mothership.sg/2021/02/aljunied-high-tea/

When: Tuesday and Friday, 2pm to 5pm

Where:

Teahouse 1973

Address: 53 Sims Place, #01-172, Sims Vista, Singapore 380053

Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 8pm

Top photos via @sweeteacaffe on Instagram and Cedele

