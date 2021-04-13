Back

14 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 13, all imported

The full update will be released this evening.

Lean Jinghui | April 13, 2021, 03:38 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 14 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Tuesday (Apr. 13).

This brings the total number of cases to 60,692.

There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

All imported cases have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

Daily case numbers

Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:

Apr. 7: 35

Apr. 8: 21

April 9: 26

April 10: 32

April 11: 20

April 12: 25

April 13: 14

Top photo via Changi Airport

