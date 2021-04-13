14 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 13, all imported

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 14 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Tuesday (Apr. 13).
This brings the total number of cases to 60,692.
There are no new cases of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.
All imported cases have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.
Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.
Daily case numbers
Here are the daily case numbers in the past week:
Apr. 7: 35
Apr. 8: 21
April 9: 26
April 10: 32
April 11: 20
April 12: 25
April 13: 14
Top photo via Changi Airport
