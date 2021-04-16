Back

Adidas at VivoCity has customisation zone that lets you personalise clothes & accessories from S$5

Only for newly purchase items.

Siti Hawa | April 16, 2021, 10:55 AM

Fitness enthusiasts will be happy to know that Adidas Singapore's flagship performance store recently opened at VivoCity on Apr. 10.

Here, customers will be able to personalise their newly-purchased Adidas apparel and accessories with a selection of evergreen and Singapore exclusive designs. 

Here's what the outlet looks like:

Photo via Adidas Singapore

Photo via Adidas Singapore

Photo via Adidas Singapore

Photo via Adidas Singapore

Customisation

Head over to "MakerLab" within the store to personalise your newly-purchased Adidas apparel and accessories.

Customers can opt from an array of vinyl designs, patches and hand jet prints to customise their apparel and accessories.

Here are the prices:

  • Heat Press: Small-sized vinyl (S$5), medium-sized vinyl (S$7), large-sized vinyl (S$8) and iron-on embroidery patches (S$6).

  • Direct to Print: Opt from evergreen and Singapore exclusive design. A standard print costs S$8.

  • Pin Badges (S$6)

You can also use the hand jet printer at S$10 per design for do-it-yourself customisation.

Photo via Adidas Singapore

Photo via Adidas Singapore

Photo via Adidas Singapore

Photo via Adidas Singapore

Photo via Adidas Singapore

Photo via Adidas Singapore

Details

Photo via Adidas Singapore

Do note that only brand new Adidas products can be customised at the VivoCity outlet, within 14 days from the date of purchase from the following stores or online:

  • Adidas Marina Bay Sands

  • Adidas Suntec City

  • Adidas Vivo City

  • Adidas Originals Pacific Plaza

  • Adidas Originals Paragon

  • Adidas Originals Bugis+

  • Adidas Originals Vivo City

  • Adidas ION Orchard

  • Adidas Paragon

  • Adidas Bugis Junction

  • Adidas JEM

  • Adidas Tampines One

  • Adidas Causeway Point

  • Adidas OG People’s Park

  • Adidas Jewel

From now till Apr. 18, customers can enjoy up to 30 per cent off their MakerLab customisation costs if they bring any apparel or accessories purchased from any of the above Adidas retail stores (excluding Factory Outlets).

Items must be brand new and proof of purchase must be presented for verification.

Adidas VivoCity

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk #B1-05/06/07 &11 Vivo City Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top photos via Adidas Singapore

