Changi City Point cafe has bandung souffle pancakes & pastel pink, safari-themed decor

Nice.

Siti Hawa | April 01, 2021, 02:08 PM

A Beautiful Day is a newly-opened cafe at Changi City Point, with pastel pink and safari-themed interiors.

Here's a look at the cafe, which will officially open on May 13 (it is currently in its soft launch stage).

Photo via A Beautiful Day Cafe

Photo via A Beautiful Day Cafe

Photo via A Beautiful Day Cafe

Photo via A Beautiful Day Cafe

Photo via A Beautiful Day Cafe

An area of the 80-seater cafe is decorated with floral, pastel pink decor, while other areas are styled to look like a Safari-themed dining area, "living room" and outdoor terrace.

Menu

The cafe serves all-day brunch fare, mains, pastries, desserts and beverages. Some dishes to look forward to include:

  • Pink Sugar Bandung Souffle Pancakes

  • Red Velvet Latte

  • Peri-peri Chicken Nasi Lemak

  • Peri-peri Chicken Don

Reports online say that the Pink Sugar Bandung Souffle Pancakes cost S$15.90 while the Red Velvet Latte will set you back by S$7.

However, A Beautiful Day said that menu items and prices are not fixed because the cafe is still within its soft launch period. However, the cafe confirmed that prices for its mains range from S$13.90 to S$25.90.

A variety of beverages such as artisanal coffees, teas, wines, and craft beers are available.

Photo via A Beautiful Day Cafe

Photo via A Beautiful Day Cafe

Photo via A Beautiful Day Cafe

Photo via A Beautiful Day Cafe

Photo via A Beautiful Day Cafe

All-day beer promotion

Every Saturday to Thursday, the cafe runs an all-day promotion of S$5 for a half-pint of draft beer or craft beer on tap.

The craft beer on tap is priced at S$9.90 for a full pint.

A Beautiful Day (Grand opening on May. 13)

Address: Changi City Point, 5 Changi Business Park Central 1, #01-70/71, Singapore 486038 (outside the mall, opposite Capri Hotel)

Opening hours:

  • Monday to Friday: 11am to 11pm

  • Saturday: 3pm to 10pm

  • Sunday: 12pm to 10pm

From Apr. 5 onwards, the cafe's opening hours will be updated to 11am to 11pm daily.

Top photos via A Beautiful Day Cafe

