7-Eleven S'pore launches S$2.80 oden, Mr Softee Matcha & more Japanese products

More than a dozen Japanese food items have launched at 7-Eleven.

Oden

A particularly exciting item is the oden (S$2.80), a staple in Japan's convenience stores.

The dish consists of fishcakes, daikon (radish) slices and konnyaku in light soy-flavoured dashi broth.

The advertised product:

The actual product:

Rice bowls and desserts

Two new matcha items will also be available in stores: Mr Softee Matcha (S$1.50), and 7Café Matcha Latte, which comes in both hot (S$2.40) and iced (S$3) versions.

Some other products in the line-up are:

Oyakodon (S$4.50)

Asari Clam Soup (S$2.50)

Beef Sukiyaki Don (S$4.80)

Chicken Katsu Burger (S$3.60)

7-SELECT x PABLO Apricot Jelly & Cheese Cream Puff (S$3.30)

7-SELECT x PABLO Apricot Jelly & Cheese Cream Roll Cake (S$3.30)

Top image via 7-Eleven Singapore, Olivia Lin