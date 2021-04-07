Back

7-Eleven S'pore launches S$2.80 oden, Mr Softee Matcha & more Japanese products

New items.

Mandy How | April 26, 2021, 04:18 PM

More than a dozen Japanese food items have launched at 7-Eleven.

Image via 7-Eleven Singapore

Oden

A particularly exciting item is the oden (S$2.80), a staple in Japan's convenience stores.

The dish consists of fishcakes, daikon (radish) slices and konnyaku in light soy-flavoured dashi broth.

The advertised product:

Photo via 7-Eleven Singapore

The actual product:

Photo by Olivia Lin

Photo by Olivia Lin

Photo by Olivia Lin

Photo by Olivia Lin

Photo by Olivia Lin

Photo by Olivia Lin

Photo by Olivia Lin

Rice bowls and desserts

Two new matcha items will also be available in stores: Mr Softee Matcha (S$1.50), and 7Café Matcha Latte, which comes in both hot (S$2.40) and iced (S$3) versions.

Some other products in the line-up are:

  • Oyakodon (S$4.50)

  • Asari Clam Soup (S$2.50)

  • Beef Sukiyaki Don (S$4.80)

  • Chicken Katsu Burger (S$3.60)

  • 7-SELECT x PABLO Apricot Jelly & Cheese Cream Puff (S$3.30)

  • 7-SELECT x PABLO Apricot Jelly & Cheese Cream Roll Cake (S$3.30)

Asari Clam Soup. Photo via 7-Eleven Singapore.

Omusoba. Photo via 7-Eleven Singapore.

Oyakodon. Photo via 7-Eleven Singapore.

7-SELECT x PABLO Apricot Jelly Cheese Cream Puff. Photo via 7-Eleven Singapore.

Photo by Olivia Lin. Photo via 7-Eleven Singapore.

Top image via 7-Eleven Singapore, Olivia Lin

