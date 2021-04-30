57 park users fined S$300 each & 5 F&B outlets fined S$1,000 each for breaching Covid-19 rules

With Covid-19 cases in the community increasing, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) announced that they will be stepping up enforcement checks at all premises and will take action against errant operators and individuals.

Over the past few weeks, 10 F&B premises have been ordered to close, and five F&B outlets have been issued with composition fines for breaching Safe Management Measures (SMMs).

A total of 57 people were fined for breaching SMMs in parks as well.

MSE said that these 57 people were fined S$300 each for breaching SMMs in parks managed by the National Parks Board (NParks) on Apr. 10 and Apr. 11.

These breaches include gathering in groups of more than eight people at Fort Canning Park and a group of 13 individuals who had booked multiple barbeque pits at East Coast Park.

Man arrested after assaulting Safe Distancing Ambassador

Separately, on April 18, a man was spotted walking around Maxwell Food Centre without a mask.

As the man was not eating or drinking, the Safe Distancing Ambassador (SDA) advised him during two encounters to wear his mask.

The man, who was believed to be intoxicated, refused to comply and hurled vulgarities at the SDA and an accompanying Auxiliary Police Officer.

The man also assaulted the SDA and behaved aggressively when Police officers arrived, MSE stated.

He was arrested and is being investigated for disorderly behaviour, voluntarily causing hurt, using abusive language against a public servant and breaching regulation 3A of the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

10 F&B premises were ordered to close, five were fined S$1,000 each

MSE also said that 10 F&B premises were ordered to close for breaching SMMs.

These breaches include allowing the consumption of alcohol after 10:30pm, not ensuring safe distancing between groups of customers as well as allowing groups of more than eight in their premises.

The 10 F&B premises are:

Hooha Restaurant & Café (3 South Buona Vista Road) Victoria Entertainment Pub (32 Mosque St) 2nd Round (2A Stanley Street) Adam & Eve Japanese Karaoke Lounge (#04-27/28/29 Cuppage Plaza) Café Mosaic (76 Bras Basah Road, Carlton Hotel) Cafe de Paris (#B1-37, 313 Orchard Road) Club Secret (#01-03 Central Mall) Dal-In 2 Korean Restaurant (21 Amoy St) Eighty Two Bar (82 Serangoon Garden Way) Filling Station Nightclub and Café (#01-20/21 Orchard Towers)

Five F&B outlets were also fined S$1,000 each for breaching SMMs:

Big Appetite Food Court (#03-367/368/369/370 Suntec City) Dee Care (#03-76, Golden Mile Complex) Samayal by 6ixers (49 Chander Road) Sweet House Eating Enterprise (#01-43 Golden Mile Tower) Tunglok Seafood (#03-09/10 Paya Lebar Quarter)

MSE urged Singaporeans to maintain "collective vigilance" against Covid-19. The ministry said:

"Our sustained efforts will help avoid a resurgence in cases which could have a devastating impact on our lives and livelihoods, as can be seen in other countries."

