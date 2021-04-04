Lawrence Wong appointed Finance Minister & other portfolio changes of potential 4G frontrunners

The new Cabinet line-up was announced on Friday (Apr. 23).

After Heng Swee Keat's decision to "step aside" as the 4G leader, the question hanging over Singapore remains: Who will be the one succeeding PM Lee Hsien Loong?

Among the 4G leaders pool, names that are often mentioned are: Chan Chun Sing, Ong Ye Kung, Lawrence Wong and Desmond Lee.

Here's a look at all the changes to the ministerial portfolios of the four possible frontrunners.

Chan Chun Sing, 51

Chan Chun Sing will be appointed Minister for Education. He will relinquish his appointment as Minister of Trade and Industry, a post he has held for the past three years.

He helmed MTI as the sole minister, following Lim Hng Kiang's retirement from his position.

S Iswaran, who used to oversee industry, was also appointed Minister for Communications and Information in 2018.

Chan previously served as a minister at the Prime Minister's Office and Ministry for Social and Family Development.

He has also held portfolios in the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry for Information, Communications and the Arts (renamed the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) in 2012).

Ong Ye Kung, 51

Ong Ye Kung, who served as Minister for Transport (MOT) since last year, will be appointed Minister for Health. Gan Kim Yong will relinquish his appointment as health minister, and head MTI instead.

Ong will also co-chair the Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF) on Covid-19, together with Lawrence Wong.

Previously, from 2015 to 2018, Ong was appointed Minister for Education (Higher Education and Skills). He continued serving as Minister for Education until 2020.

He also served as Senior Minister of State and Second Minister at the Ministry of Defence between 2015 to 2018.

Lawrence Wong, 48

Lawrence Wong, who has been Second Minister for Finance since 2016, will head the Ministry of Finance.

PM Lee said that Wong has been assisting Heng Swee Keat since 2016 and is a natural fit for the job.

Wong was appointed Minister for Education in 2020. Chan will take his place at MOE.

Previously, Wong was Minister for National Development from 2015 to 2020. He has also held portfolios in MCI and the Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth between 2014 to 2015.

Desmond Lee, 44

Desmond Lee will continue to head the Ministry of National Development, an appointment he has held since 2020.

Prior to that, he was Minister for Social and Family Development (2017-2020) and Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (2017).

He was also Senior Minister of State and Second Minister at the Ministry of Home Affairs between 2015 to 2017.

