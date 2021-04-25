Back

Japanese man, 39, told his 35 girlfriends different birthday dates so he can get multiple gifts

A lot of birthdays.

Nyi Nyi Thet | April 25, 2021, 01:56 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in Osaka, Japan, for his "serial relationship scheme".

According to SoraNews, the man, named Takashi Miyagawa, convinced multiple women that he was serious about them, and that "marriage was on the cards".

The hydrogen water shower head salesman would then tell these women when his birthday was. Here's the twist, he told each woman a different birthday date.

According to the Japanese media, he would then get gifts or some cash from these women.

SoraNews reported that he recently told a 47-year-old woman that his birthday was on Feb. 22, another victim claimed he told her his birthday was in July, yet another victim was under the impression that his birthday was in April.

His actual birthday is reportedly Nov. 13.

He has allegedly done this to at least 35 women. They have since formed a “Victims Association” and reported him to the police last February.

When confronted by a Japanese media outlet on the streets, the man ran off without answering any question.

Image from YouTube and Getty

Lim Kim San's grandnephew can be seen playing football for English club in Netflix documentary series

Singapore connection.

April 25, 2021, 01:33 PM

Taiwanese boy, 7, in coma after allegedly being thrown more than 20 times during Judo lesson

Heartbreaking.

April 25, 2021, 01:28 PM

Driver brakes hard to avoid running over 8 cyclists in middle of Bishan Flyover at midnight

If the driver wasn't paying attention, many lives would have been in danger.

April 25, 2021, 01:14 PM

Flexibility & work-life balance: What is driving demand for co-working spaces in S'pore?

A flexible, hybrid workplace solution.

April 25, 2021, 01:10 PM

10 men taken to hospital after accident involving lorry along Upper Bukit Timah Road

They were sent to Ng Teng Foong General Hospital.

April 25, 2021, 12:46 PM

Russian man 'stuck' on Chinese show finally freed after fans stopped voting for him as per his wishes

He could finally get off work.

April 25, 2021, 12:24 PM

India sees more than 340,000 new Covid-19 cases, breaks daily world record for 3rd consecutive day

Situation is worsening.

April 25, 2021, 11:51 AM

I'm an Emergency Room nurse in S'pore. This is what goes on behind the hospital curtains.

Sanjeev Naidu Govindasamy, who is an Emergency Room (ER) nurse, shares about his observations from the ER and reflects on the toughest things he has been through in his 13-year career.

April 25, 2021, 11:07 AM

Josh vs. Josh vs. Josh: 4-year-old emerges as winner of ultimate Josh showdown

A lot of Joshes.

April 25, 2021, 11:00 AM

Men in black shirts & blue pants get into fight along Desker Road

Investigations are ongoing.

April 25, 2021, 10:37 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.