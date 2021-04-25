Japanese man, 39, told his 35 girlfriends different birthday dates so he can get multiple gifts

A 39-year-old man has been arrested in Osaka, Japan, for his "serial relationship scheme".

According to SoraNews, the man, named Takashi Miyagawa, convinced multiple women that he was serious about them, and that "marriage was on the cards".

The hydrogen water shower head salesman would then tell these women when his birthday was. Here's the twist, he told each woman a different birthday date.

According to the Japanese media, he would then get gifts or some cash from these women.

SoraNews reported that he recently told a 47-year-old woman that his birthday was on Feb. 22, another victim claimed he told her his birthday was in July, yet another victim was under the impression that his birthday was in April.

His actual birthday is reportedly Nov. 13.

He has allegedly done this to at least 35 women. They have since formed a “Victims Association” and reported him to the police last February.

When confronted by a Japanese media outlet on the streets, the man ran off without answering any question.

