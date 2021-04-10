SPF investigating 329 scammers & money mules for scams involving S$9.3 million

A total of 207 men and 122 women, between the ages of 16 and 80, are currently under investigation by the police for cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Involved in a total of 534 cases

According to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), they are assisting the police with investigations into their suspected involvement in scams, as either scammers or money mules,

The ongoing investigation into the 329 suspects was the result of an operation conducted between Mar. 27 and Apr. 9 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven Police Land Divisions.

These suspects are believed to be involved in 534 cases of scams, comprising largely of cases such as Internet love scams, e-commerce scams, impersonation of China officials, investment scams, fake gambling platforms, and loan scams.

In total, victims from these cases have lost more than S$9.3 million.

What kind of punishments do the would-be scammers face?

Under Section 420 of the Penal Code, the offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Meanwhile, the offence of money laundering under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

As for the offence of providing payment services without a licence, those convicted face a fine of up to S$125,000, a jail term of up three years, or both.

The SPF added that members of the public should always be alert and avoid being an accomplice to crimes:

"Members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes."

Top image via Unsplash