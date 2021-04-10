Back

SPF investigating 329 scammers & money mules for scams involving S$9.3 million

The scams include internet love scams, e-commerce scams, and impersonation scams.

Matthias Ang | April 10, 2021, 05:46 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

A total of 207 men and 122 women, between the ages of 16 and 80, are currently under investigation by the police for cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Involved in a total of 534 cases

According to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), they are assisting the police with investigations into their suspected involvement in scams, as either scammers or money mules,

The ongoing investigation into the 329 suspects was the result of an operation conducted between Mar. 27 and Apr. 9 by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and seven Police Land Divisions.

These suspects are believed to be involved in 534 cases of scams, comprising largely of cases such as Internet love scams, e-commerce scams, impersonation of China officials, investment scams, fake gambling platforms, and loan scams.

In total, victims from these cases have lost more than S$9.3 million.

What kind of punishments do the would-be scammers face?

Under Section 420 of the Penal Code, the offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Meanwhile, the offence of money laundering under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

As for the offence of providing payment services without a licence, those convicted face a fine of up to S$125,000, a jail term of up three years, or both.

The SPF added that members of the public should always be alert and avoid being an accomplice to crimes:

"Members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes."

Top image via Unsplash

S'pore govt should prepare to allow Muslim nurses to wear tudung: PM Lee

He said that people's attitudes have changed.

April 10, 2021, 05:06 PM

SCDF rescues 19 puppies from pet store fire at Upper Thomson Road

The blaze was extinguished with a single jet of water.

April 10, 2021, 04:19 PM

Hawkers stranded with 50kg of rice, 100kg of frozen prawns after Seletar food court abruptly closes

A chicken rice stall owner still owes his supplier thousands of dollars for unused ingredients that he had to give away.

April 10, 2021, 04:00 PM

32 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Apr. 10, including 1 community case

More information will be released this evening.

April 10, 2021, 03:40 PM

S'porean shares how 'judgemental' side of social work can harm those seeking help

She explains why it's important to take a more hands-off approach and see things from the perspective of those seeking help.

April 10, 2021, 02:11 PM

Harry & Meghan post tribute to Prince Philip on website

The funeral will be scaled back in light of Covid-19.

April 10, 2021, 01:33 PM

S'pore's largest Lego store with Merlion Lego wall & augmented reality kiosk opens at Suntec City

Looks nice.

April 10, 2021, 01:19 PM

Naiise closing Jewel Changi outlet on Apr. 11, vendors reportedly owed up to S$10,000

Another one bites the dust.

April 10, 2021, 12:08 PM

More Safe Distancing Ambassadors to be deployed in Kampong Glam for Ramadan

The Sultan Mosque will also have limited prayer spaces.

April 10, 2021, 11:37 AM

Bukit Panjang grandma sells curry chicken, butter cake to raise 2 young grandkids on her own

Widowed at 22, 55-year-old Linda New raised two sons on her own, and is now raising her two young grandchildren with the help of her curry chicken and butter cakes.

April 10, 2021, 11:15 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.