32 ICA officers quarantined after coming in close contact with Covid-19 case

Among the Covid-19 cases reported on April 28, one of them is an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer who was deployed at Changi Airport prior to being tested positive.

He was listed as case number 62517 and was confirmed with Covid-19 on April 27. He did not go to work after onset of symptom and he last reported to work on April 22.

ICA said in a statement to media that they are offering necessary support and assistance to the officer and his family.

The officer is a deputy team leader at Changi Airport deployed at the duty officer country, processing arrival clearance for travellers at Terminal 1.

He had not been vaccinated due to his drug allergy despite having registered for vaccination, ICA said.

Seven new cases were subsequently announced to be linked to this case, according to the Ministry of Health today (April 29).

32 ICA officers quarantined, about 100 to be tested for Covid-19

The statement also updated that 32 officers have been identified to have been in close contact with the said officer.

They have since been placed under Quarantine Order.

About 100 ICA officers who were deployed at Changi Airport Terminal 1 will also be tested for Covid-19 as a precaution.

Common and staff areas that the officer visited in Changi Airport have also been disinfected thoroughly, these include the immigration counters, immigration offices, pantries and toilets.

ICA said they will continue to monitor the condition of the affected officer as well as the health status of other ICA officers deployed at Changi Airport.

Precautionary measures to protect ICA officers

As a majority of the jobs in ICA are at the frontline, ICA highlighted that precautionary measures have been taken since the outbreak of Covid-19 in January last year.

These include having officers to wear protective gears, safe management measures, frequent cleaning as well as having officers to undergo regular routine testing regime.

Since January 2021, ICA officers who are medically eligible have been strongly encouraged to get vaccinated.

As of April 1, 92 per cent of ICA officers deployed at Changi Airport have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

