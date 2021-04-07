MOE: 4 pairs of primary schools & 5 pairs of secondary schools to merge by 2024

On April 7, the Ministry of Education announced that they will merge four pairs of primary schools and five pairs of secondary schools between 2022 and 2024.

According to their press release, these schools were identified based on "enrolment trends, geographical proximity of the schools to be merged, suitability of merger partners and the receiving schools’ infrastructure capacities".

Here is the full list of which schools are affected.

Tanglin Secondary School had earlier merged with Clementi Woods Secondary in 2016.

The mergers will all take place in 2023, with two exceptions.

As Woodlands Ring Secondary School's (WRSS) Programme for Rebuilding and Improving Existing schools (PRIME) was delayed due to the Covid-19 situation and would only be completed in 2023.

WRSS and Fuchun Secondary School will therefore merge in 2024, to be timed with the merged school operating at WRSS’ upgraded campus.

Juying Primary School (JYPS) and Pioneer Primary School (PPS) will merge in 2022.

JYPS and PPS, being located in mature areas, have seen enrolment falling consistently in recent years.

The schools will merge earlier in 2022 to facilitate a revised alignment of the Jurong Region Line (JRL), which will run through PPS.

Additionally, to meet the upcoming demand for primary school places in Tengah, and taking into consideration the declining demand in the Jurong West area, the merged school will temporarily be at JYPS’ current site but will eventually relocate to a new school site in the Plantation District of Tengah, expected to be from January 2025.

The details of the new school in Tengah will be announced later.

The merged school will not admit new primary one cohorts at its temporary site from 2022 to 2024. Instead, it will admit its first batch of primary one students only after relocating to the new campus in Tengah in 2025.

Existing students of the merged school will remain at the current JYPS campus and the last batch of primary six students will graduate in 2026.

This means that from 2025 to 2026, the merged school will operate two campuses to minimise the need for their primary five and six students to commute to the new campus in Tengah.

