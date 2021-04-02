Lawrence Wong: S'poreans should limit themselves to 2 social gatherings per day

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced a slew of measures on April 30 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the community after a recent rise in community cases.

This includes tightening borders, closing barbecue pits and campsites as well as reintroducing odd-even date entry restrictions at some popular malls.

Employers are also urged to allow employees to work from home to reduce interactions between people.

This came after two new Covid-19 clusters, including one at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and a family cluster involving an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer.

Lawrence Wong: Singaporeans urged to limit themselves to two social gatherings per day

During the press conference, MTF co-chair and Education Minister Lawrence Wong responded to a question on whether the MTF will be enforcing the number of visitors to each household.

Wong said that the rule of limiting visitors to each household per day at eight has been implemented for quite some time, the government will continue to apply and enforce this rule.

Wong added that he would urge Singaporeans to limit to two social gatherings per day, whether it is to visit a household or a public venue for a meal or a gathering.

Wong also urged people to abide by the rules as the government will be stepping up enforcement on these rules as well as other Safe Management Measures that are in place, and it will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against anyone who breaches them.

