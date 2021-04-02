Back

Lawrence Wong: S'poreans should limit themselves to 2 social gatherings per day

No one is safe until everyone is safe.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 30, 2021, 09:27 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) announced a slew of measures on April 30 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the community after a recent rise in community cases.

This includes tightening borders, closing barbecue pits and campsites as well as reintroducing odd-even date entry restrictions at some popular malls.

Employers are also urged to allow employees to work from home to reduce interactions between people.

This came after two new Covid-19 clusters, including one at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and a family cluster involving an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer.

Lawrence Wong: Singaporeans urged to limit themselves to two social gatherings per day

During the press conference, MTF co-chair and Education Minister Lawrence Wong responded to a question on whether the MTF will be enforcing the number of visitors to each household.

Wong said that the rule of limiting visitors to each household per day at eight has been implemented for quite some time, the government will continue to apply and enforce this rule.

Wong added that he would urge Singaporeans to limit to two social gatherings per day, whether it is to visit a household or a public venue for a meal or a gathering.

Wong also urged people to abide by the rules as the government will be stepping up enforcement on these rules as well as other Safe Management Measures that are in place, and it will not hesitate to take enforcement actions against anyone who breaches them.

Related stories

https://mothership.sg/2021/04/57-park-users-fine-5-fnb-covid/

Top image by Zheng Zhangxin

ITE students can get Higher Nitec certification in 3 years under new curriculum from 2022

Starting with 16 Nitec and Higher Nitec courses.

April 30, 2021, 09:56 PM

ST Forum writer suggests making Friday a holiday-in-lieu if public holiday falls on a Saturday

Idea.

April 30, 2021, 09:55 PM

Thundery showers with frequent lightning on most days for first half of May 2021

Warm nights expected. Yikes.

April 30, 2021, 09:26 PM

Visitors to TTSH will be allowed on case-by-case basis for critically-ill patients: Gan Kim Yong

TTSH & MOH also outlined additional measures in response to the Covid-19 cluster involving TTSH patients & staff.

April 30, 2021, 09:08 PM

57 park users fined S$300 each & 5 F&B outlets fined S$1,000 each for breaching Covid-19 rules

Stay vigilant.

April 30, 2021, 08:59 PM

Yale-NUS student tests positive for Covid-19, affected college residents asked to self-isolate

Close contacts of the student will be quarantined.

April 30, 2021, 07:46 PM

S'pore to bar travellers from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan & Sri Lanka from May 1, 11:59pm

Long term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history (including transit) within the last 14 days to those countries will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore.

April 30, 2021, 07:26 PM

SingapoRediscovers vouchers can now be used till Dec. 31, 2021

More time to choose.

April 30, 2021, 07:01 PM

All public locations visited by infectious TTSH Covid-19 cases to be closed for 2 days for cleaning: MOH

Quite a few locations.

April 30, 2021, 06:53 PM

Employers should allow work-from-home where possible: MOH

To reduce interactions at the workplace & in public places, including public transport.

April 30, 2021, 06:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.