2 cocks seen puffing up & fighting like YPs near Hill Street

A street brawl took place near Hill Street in broad daylight.

This brawl however, involved two slightly unconventional fighters — two puffed-up roosters.

Young punks

Chia Kok Pin sighted the two roosters in action, and subsequently uploaded a video to Facebook.

In it, the roosters can be seen circling each other with heads bowed low.

Both individuals have their neck feathers puffed up like frilled lizards, likely in an attempt to make themselves appear larger.

They pounce at each other several times and fly into the air with their claws aimed at each other.

The video ends before a clear winner is determined.

Chia shared that the two cocks eventually went their separate ways.

Several Facebook users poked fun at the incident in the comments:

Jungle fowl in Singapore

The two roosters are likely Red jungle fowl, which is a threatened species of chicken in Singapore. The main threats they face are habitat loss due to urban development and interbreeding with the domestic chicken variety.

Male Red jungle fowl can be distinguished from domestic chickens by their grey legs, white patch on its face or bottom, and their glossy green tail feathers.

Despite their status, jungle fowl have established populations in certain parts of Singapore.

One such estate is Sin Ming, where the flighty birds have practically become a part of the local community there.

Top photo from Chia Kok Pin / FB