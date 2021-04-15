Back

Chen Tianwen, Chen Hanwei & other artistes from '118 II' weigh in on Sora Ma's alleged bullying incident

They all had good things to say about working with Ma.

Karen Lui | April 15, 2021, 04:41 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In light of the Elvin Ng vs. Patrick Lee saga, Singapore-based actress Sora Ma has spoken up about allegedly being bullied during the filming of 2016 Channel 8 television series "118 II".

The actions of an unnamed veteran artiste had caused Ma to cry in her car every day after filming.

After a telling interview with Ma, Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) reached out to the cast members who appeared in "118 II" for their comments.

Screenshot via Channel 8 Facebook.

The artistes SMDN managed to reach are Chen Tianwen, Chen Hanwei, Liu Lingling, Li Feihui, Brandon Wong and Zhu Houren.

Some of the questions SMDN had asked included the following:

  • Did they know who this veteran artiste was?

  • Had they heard about this bullying incident?

  • What impression did Ma give them during filming?

Chen Tianwen

Chen Tianwen told SMDN, "I have indeed heard about the incident whereby Ma was bullied by a veteran artiste during the filming of '118 II'. I don't know what the reason was either."

The 57-year-old actor has been in the industry for 37 years.

Image by @the_celebrityagency on Instagram.

The impression that Ma gave him was "very okay." He described her as "easygoing, respectful of seniors, and not arrogant."

"Perhaps due to an inability to integrate with cliques, I have also experienced a similar incident. Indeed there is bullying but it can't be helped," Tianwen added.

Chen Hanwei

Hanwei described Ma as a "quiet and genuine" person.

The 51-year-old actor has been in the industry for 33 years.

He added that Ma takes her work seriously, and does not indulge in affectations.

Image by @chenhanwei1969 on Instagram.

Hanwei revealed that Ma had spoken about her unhappiness with him, but in his view, it was perhaps not harsh enough to be considered "bullying".

"It's about affinity. If you can get along with this person, you may chat a little more than usual. If not, there's nothing to be said."

Hanwei added that if he spots "anyone sitting quietly in a corner" on set, he would try to include the person.

"Numerous artistes in the industry would approach me for a chat when they are unhappy," Hanwei added. "I would offer my views. Of course, they decide how they wish to handle the situation."

Hanwei told SMDN that he has not experienced any bullying incidents while working in this line for many years.

He also shared his philosophy on interpersonal relationships in the workplace:

"In order for others to respect you, you have to respect others and make the first step. Bullying is related to mentality. Sometimes after something has happened, one should self-reflect first. If you have acted within reason, there is nothing to worry."

Liu Lingling

Liu described Ma as "a person who knows how to respect her seniors".

The 54-year-old actress is also a getai singer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 刘玲玲 600 (@liulingling600)

"To survive in the entertainment industry, one needs to adapt," Liu said.

According to Liu, the local entertainment scene leans towards the more peaceful side.

She added, "However, if certain actions really cause artistes to feel emotionally hurt, it constitutes as 'bullying.'"

Liu added that she did not encounter any bullying during the filming of "118 II," and echoed Hanwei's sentiments about self-reflection.

"In society, one needs to understand individual personalities. If one is bullied, one should self-reflect first to see if it was their own fault. If you are not at fault, take ths opportunity to turn grief into strength. If the other party bullies others, they would not have a good outcome."

Li Feihui

Li said that he "may not be sensitive enough" and did not notice any problems that Ma had described regarding her bullying incident during the filming of "118 II".

The 55-year-old singer has been in the entertainment industry for more than 30 years.

According to Li, he had few scenes with Ma and had always been very happy working with the team during these years.

"Most of the team members were harmonious and would not hold grudges even if there were little misunderstandings. Filming requires team effort. Sometimes, one needs to be more open-minded and magnanimous to feel relaxed at work."

Li added that there were different definitions of bullying, and questioned what constitutes bullying.

Brandon Wong

Wong admitted to hearing about Ma's bullying experience but said he has never personally experienced any bullying during the filming for "118 II".

He said that he had a pleasant time working with his co-star, Zhu, and they would often send each other home.

The 49-year-old actor has been in the industry for 26 years.

Image by @brandon_wong_jy on Instagram.

However, Wong said throughout his years in showbiz, he has also met colleagues who formed cliques and "ostracised" him.

Zhu Houren

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Choo Hou Ren (@choohouren)

"There was a lot of dialogue during filming "118 II" with Wong. If I asked Wong to say the lines instead, would it be bullying? I don't think so because Wong feels that the performance outcome was better and the director also accepted it," Zhu told SMDN.

The 66-year-old actor has been in the industry since the 1980s.

According to Zhu, artistes need not be too sensitive about bullying incidents, lest they cause themselves to be very miserable everyday.

No response

SMDN was unable to procure statements from three other artistes who acted in "118 II".

Image via @thefamouszhou on Instagram.

Chew Chor Meng and Dennis Chew did not respond to SMDN's queries at the time of writing.

Pan Lingling responded to SMDN's queries via a voice message to politely inform them that she was unable to pick up the call as she was in the middle of a styling session.

Image by @panlinglingg on Instagram.

Related story

Top images by @the_celebrityagency, @chenhanwei1969, and @soramayx on Instagram.

'Unusual animal' in tree that scared residents into closing windows for days is a croissant

Absolutely deadly with some butter.

April 15, 2021, 10:57 PM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Apr. 15, 2021

Tonight's update in full.

April 15, 2021, 10:35 PM

Elvin Ng & Dasmond Koh settle things over phone call

Not outside. Just a phone call.

April 15, 2021, 09:59 PM

Canadian lawmakers vote in favour of forum's decision to award Taiwan president with prize

An official spokesperson said that while the government supports the forum financially, it is not involved in its planning.

April 15, 2021, 09:23 PM

S'pore woman gives birth in taxi with husband's help, driver praised for being calm throughout

An unforgettable experience.

April 15, 2021, 08:48 PM

Ever Given impounded in Suez Canal as Egypt seeks over S$1.2 billion in compensation

Both sides are wrangling over the size of the claim.

April 15, 2021, 06:56 PM

Tiong Bahru Bakery's new Fort Canning outlet offers picnic bundles from S$19 to enjoy on the lawn

Refreshing.

April 15, 2021, 06:49 PM

Broad daylight carjacking in M'sia stopped by motorists who chased down thief

He was dragged out of the car and detained by passersby.

April 15, 2021, 06:29 PM

PAP leadership renewal doesn't produce true leaders, renews nothing: SDP's Chee Soon Juan

SDP Chairman Paul Tambyah said there should be open discussion in public instead of "opaque discussions" behind closed doors.

April 15, 2021, 06:08 PM

Covid-19-positive Papua New Guinea national in S'pore took 7 tests in 20 days

Why incessant testing works.

April 15, 2021, 05:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.