1-for-1 TWG tea macarons now till Apr. 25, 2021 at almost all S'pore outlets

Singaporean luxury tea house chain TWG are also known for their macarons.

Retailing at S$2 per piece, these delectable French desserts don't usually come cheap, but you can now enjoy them at a reduced price.

From now till Sunday (Apr. 25, 2021), TWG is having a one-for-one promotion on their tea macarons.

Tea flavours

With multiple flavours to choose from, you'll be able to try a variety of macarons without digging too deep into your pockets.

1837 Black Tea & Blackcurrant Napoleon Tea & Caramel Earl Grey Fortune & Chocolate Grand Wedding Tea, Passion Fruit & Coconut Vanilla Bourbon Tea & Blackcurrant Matcha Silver Moon Tea & Strawberry Lemon Bush Tea Bain de Roses Tea Number 12 Tea & Tiramisu

TWG also currently has a limited edition Always Sakura Tea & Milk Chocolate macaron that is pink with brown filling.

Terms and conditions

Valid from Apr. 19 to Apr. 25, 2021, the promotion is valid while stocks last at all TWG Tea Salons and Boutiques in Singapore except Changi Airport outlets.

It is not valid with other vouchers or privileges and is not exchangeable for cash.

As this is an in-store exclusive promotion, it is unavailable online.

As of Apr. 20, 2021, TWG has updated the promotion to state that each customer can only purchase up to 24 macarons.

The purchase limit still allows you to buy at least two of each of the 10 flavours but it's probably not ideal if you're looking to share your haul with a larger group of friends.

Do note that this promotion is highly popular and the macarons may be sold out at some outlets at the time of your visit even with the newly-imposed purchase limit.

When we visited the outlet at Swissotel the Stanford at 6:30pm on Apr. 19, the macarons were already sold out for the day.

TWG outlets

1. Republic Plaza

Address: 9 Raffles Place, #01-09/10, Republic Plaza, Singapore 048619

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 10am to 8pm

2. Swissotel the Stanford

Address: 2 Stamford Road, Singapore 178882

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, 10am to 10pm

3. Tea on the Bay, Marina Bay Sands

Address: The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue, B1-122/125, Singapore 018972

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday: 10am to 10pm

Friday, Saturday, and eve of public holidays: 10am to 11pm

4. Tea Garden, Marina Bay Sands

Address: The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue, B2-65/68A, Singapore 018972

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday: 10am to 10pm

Friday, Saturday, and eves of public holidays: 10am to 11pm

5. Takashimaya B2

Address: Takashimaya Singapore, 391 Orchard Road, B2, Singapore 238873

Opening Hours: Monday - Sunday, 10am to 9:30pm

6. Takashimaya L2

Address: Takashimaya Singapore, 391 Orchard Road, Level 2, Singapore 238873

Opening Hours: Monday - Sunday, 10am to 9:30pm

7. ION Orchard

Address: ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, #02-21, Singapore 238801

Opening Hours: Monday to Sunday, 10am to 10pm

8. Pop-Up Boutique, ION Orchard

Address: 2 Orchard Turn, ION Orchard, Level 1, Grand Atrium, Singapore 238801

Opening Hours: Monday - Sunday, 10am to 10pm

Top images by TWG/Google Maps, @stonemissile on Instagram