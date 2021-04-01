1-for-1 burger deal at Korean fried chicken eatery Mom's Touch till Apr. 30 at Centrepoint outlet

Korean fried chicken eatery Mom's Touch is offering a one-for-one special offer on its fried chicken burger till end-April.

The offer is valid at their new outlet at The Centrepoint in Orchard Road.

The burger is priced at S$5.70, and diners get two for the price of one for all dine-in and takeaway orders.

The promotion was launched on Apr. 1, on the first day of the Centrepoint outlet's operations.

A few customers who visited in early April appear to have been disappointed by the burgers being sold out, but Mom's Touch replied on the same day, saying that the item had been restocked.

About Mom's Touch

Mom's Touch is a Korean fried chicken chain restaurant with over 1,200 stores in South Korea.

It also has an established presence in countries like Taiwan, Vietnam and the United States.

The first Mom's Touch outlet in Singapore opened at PLQ Plaza in 2019.

Besides the new Centrepoint outlet, there is also an outlet at Eastwood Centre along Upper East Coast Road.

Top image via ayql83 on Instagram and Mom's Touch on Facebook