Back

You Tiao Man CEO 'upset' after PCF Sparkletots staff points out tattooed staff & questions halal status

The CEO added that You Tiao Man is 'colour-blind' to race, gender, age and appearances.

Ashley Tan | March 20, 2021, 07:45 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The CEO of You Tiao Man, a local you tiao (fried dough stick) business, has come forward online to dispute a woman who questioned its Halal certification.

Audrey Chew said in a Facebook post that the email she received from the woman had "made [her] a bit upset".

The email, which appears to be sent using the woman's professional work email at PCF Sparkletots, included mentions of a You Tiao Man staff's race and appearance.

Questions on hygiene and halal certification

Chew revealed that the query came after CNA's feature of their business.

The woman said she was "very curious" about the business's hygiene standards as the staff pictured did not wear gloves while prepping the dough.

She also asked: "Can that consider halal as the man look like Chinese man with tattoo using hand."

Photo from Audrey Chew / FB

This appears to have been the staff in question.

Photo from You Tiao Man / YouTube

Chew subsequently penned a lengthy reply which she shared on Facebook.

She first addressed the woman's concerns about hygiene by explaining that all of You Tiao Man's food handlers are trained and registered by the Singapore Food Authority.

The staff was also not wearing gloves as you tiao dough requires shaping and stretching by hand, and the dough would stick onto the gloves.

"Underlying tones of biases"

Chew assured the woman of their products' Halal certification by MUIS, saying that she "would be happy to show her their license upon request".

She added that they have followed all the guidelines as required by MUIS, and "are very proud of [their] Halal certification and we are extremely honoured to share our food with our Muslim friends".

Chew also asserted that the business is "colour-blind" to race, gender, age and appearances, and that the You Tiao Man team is a multi-racial one.

"While tattoos may be negatively perceived by some in the past, today they are widely considered as an art form and an expression of individualism."

"Seeing a multi-racial team working together is a great source of pride for me. This means that as a company, we have done something right to attract such a diverse pool of employees."

She further emphasised that the business respects everyone "regardless of where they come from", and expressed her concerns that the woman had "underlying tones of biases" in her email.

You can read Chew's full response here.

Photo from Audrey Chew / FB

Do not reflect PCF's views

In response to Mothership's queries, PCF Sparkletots's Director of Strategic Planning & Communications, Yvonne Tang, said that the email was sent by a non-teaching support staff.

The comments do not reflect PCF's views, Tang said, and the staff will be counselled about her "inappropriate actions".

She added:

"PCF believes in, champions and teaches the importance of multiracialism. Our diversity means that we all need to be tolerant, understanding and inclusive."

Top photo from You Tiao Man / YouTube and Audrey Chew / FB

Najib admits he didn't check-in at KL restaurant, asks to be fined for breaching Covid-19 rule

Malaysian police are investigating.

March 20, 2021, 07:16 PM

Pre-school under probe for Pasir Ris Park outing involving around 40 students & teachers

Enforcement action has been taken against 165 individuals at Singapore's parks and beaches since the start of the March holidays.

March 20, 2021, 05:42 PM

S'pore funeral director, 27, explains how burials are conducted in Choa Chu Kang cemetery

Choa Chu Kang cemetery is now the only place open for burials to be conducted.

March 20, 2021, 04:06 PM

17 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Mar. 20, 2021, all imported

Full update tonight.

March 20, 2021, 03:35 PM

Hijabi nurses in S'pore who still choose healthcare profession share their views on tudung policy

They tell us about how, in their own way, they think they have managed to fulfil both religious and professional duties.

March 20, 2021, 02:27 PM

NParks giving out 3,000 free packets of cherry tomato, cauliflower, pumpkin seeds & more

Registration for the seeds start today.

March 20, 2021, 01:24 PM

The East side has hidden gems just waiting to be discovered

Stranger in a familiar land.

March 20, 2021, 12:58 PM

Alleged police raid involving firearms, drug traffickers evading arrest at Clementi is fake news

The police clarified that a 38-year-old man was apprehended in this incident after locking himself inside a unit.

March 20, 2021, 12:57 PM

S'pore recalls 2nd batch of eggs from another M'sia farm due to Salmonella bacteria

Four importers have been directed to recall the eggs as a precautionary measure.

March 20, 2021, 12:55 PM

Teo Heng founder touched by support at Causeway Point & Bedok Point outlets on Mar. 19 reopening

Rooms are available for those who want to 'work, dine and chill'.

March 20, 2021, 12:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.