4-hour standoff at Spring Grove condo after lady locked herself in unit & refused to come out

A woman had locked herself in a unit at Spring Grove condominium at 53 Grange Road for four hours on Monday (March 8) morning after police arrived at her unit.

Refused to open the door

In response to queries from Mothership, the police said that they received a call for assistance at 6:22am that day.

A 54-year-old woman was found to have locked herself in her residential unit when police officers from Tanglin Police Division arrived.

Despite repeated engagements, the woman refused to open the door.

Police added that officers from Crisis Negotiation Unit, Special Operations Command and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were deployed to the scene as it was assessed that the woman might pose a danger to herself.

SCDF deployed safety life air pack

Responding to Mothership's queries, SCDF said that they received a call for assistance at about 6:25am.

One safety life air pack was deployed.

Rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were also on standby as a precautionary measure.

At 10:22am, police officers managed to gain entry into the unit.

Used criminal force against a public servant

The woman was subsequently apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

According to the police, she was also apprehended for using criminal force against a public servant.

She was then referred to the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for further assessment.

No injuries were reported, said police.

"Talk the woman out of jumping"

Pictures of the incident were published in Stomp.

Several police cars and a life air pack can be seen at the location.

A witness told Stomp that there were more than 10 police officers and eight SCDF officers trying to "talk the woman out of jumping".

The stand-off lasted around four hours, he added.

Hotlines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just have a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top image via Google StreetView.