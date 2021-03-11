Back

Winnie the Pooh & friends blind boxes available at Miniso S'pore from Mar. 19, 2021

Try your luck.

Nigel Chua | March 11, 2021, 12:04 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Miniso Singapore is launching a series of collectible Winnie the Pooh figurines.

The set of eight characters are sold as "blind boxes", meaning that customers will have to purchase the figurines without knowing which of the characters they are going to get.

The characters are:

  1. Winnie the Pooh

  2. Eeyore

  3. Tigger

  4. Piglet

  5. Gopher

  6. Owl

  7. Rabbit

  8. Roo

There is also a ninth "hidden" character.

Screenshot via video by Miniso Singapore on Facebook

Will be sold at Miniso stores islandwide

All Miniso stores across Singapore are releasing the products at the same time, on Friday, Mar. 19, according to the announcement video.

Prices were not announced.

Not Miniso-exclusive

The blind box set does not appear to be exclusively sold at Miniso, however.

What appears to be the same set of eight toys can be found on online shops.

One Hong Kong-based retailer is even offering the full set of eight figurines, with a guarantee that there will not be duplicates.

However, shipping costs to Singapore may end up costing more than the products themselves.

Screenshot via en.up-next.com.hk

Assuming Miniso matches the pricing of these online retailers, the figurines are likely to be priced at around S$7.

Top image via Miniso Singapore on Facebook

Explore St John’s Island & Lazarus Island on bicycles from new pop-up rental store on St John's

Light exercise.

March 11, 2021, 10:58 AM

Shop charges S$118 to set up new phone for 60-year-old S'pore man, eventually refunds it

A representative from the shop claimed that the matter was a 'misunderstanding'.

March 11, 2021, 10:34 AM

Jurong East stabbing: Accused to return to crime scene for investigations

He will be remanded at Central Police Division for one week.

March 11, 2021, 10:11 AM

Hershey's Chocolate installations at Changi Airport, featuring 3-metre tall dispensers from Mar. 12, 2021

More things to look forward to.

March 11, 2021, 09:18 AM

Stop media from publishing SG Nasi Lemak Telegram chat admin's face, defence lawyer asks court

Judge says public shaming of perpetrator unavoidable.

March 10, 2021, 11:02 PM

9 out of 10 imported Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 10 are asymptomatic

Tonight's update.

March 10, 2021, 10:53 PM

Woman exits car to insert CashCard into AMK Park McDonald's gantry & car moves forward without her to hit another car

The car barely missed hitting a man.

March 10, 2021, 10:38 PM

Woman lying face down in Bukit Panjang canal rescued by SCDF & sent to NUH

Firefighters had to deploy a long ladder to gain access to the canal.

March 10, 2021, 10:19 PM

China rolls out 'Covid-19 vaccine passport' for citizens planning overseas travel

China has not yet announced any relaxation of quarantine measures for vaccinated visitors.

March 10, 2021, 08:11 PM

These 5 everyday, overlooked actions are actually making you lose money

Absolutely unnecessary.

March 10, 2021, 07:26 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.