Winnie the Pooh & friends blind boxes available at Miniso S'pore from Mar. 19, 2021

Miniso Singapore is launching a series of collectible Winnie the Pooh figurines.

The set of eight characters are sold as "blind boxes", meaning that customers will have to purchase the figurines without knowing which of the characters they are going to get.

The characters are:

Winnie the Pooh Eeyore Tigger Piglet Gopher Owl Rabbit Roo

There is also a ninth "hidden" character.

Will be sold at Miniso stores islandwide

All Miniso stores across Singapore are releasing the products at the same time, on Friday, Mar. 19, according to the announcement video.

Prices were not announced.

Not Miniso-exclusive

The blind box set does not appear to be exclusively sold at Miniso, however.

What appears to be the same set of eight toys can be found on online shops.

One Hong Kong-based retailer is even offering the full set of eight figurines, with a guarantee that there will not be duplicates.

However, shipping costs to Singapore may end up costing more than the products themselves.

Assuming Miniso matches the pricing of these online retailers, the figurines are likely to be priced at around S$7.

Top image via Miniso Singapore on Facebook