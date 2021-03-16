Wild Wild Wet S'pore to become month-long Songkran with electronic dance music, water gun battles

From Apr. 1 to 30, 2021, Wild Wild Wet (WWW) will be launching its Songkran Water Festival, transforming the waterpark into a Thai-themed attraction.

For the uninitiated, Songkran is the Thai New Year festival that falls on Apr. 13. It is known for its water festival, where celebrants will take part in the tradition by splashing water on one another.

Here's an overview of what you can look forward to at WWW's month-long Songkran Water Festival:

Daily water gun battles

Guests are invited to bring your water guns, super soakers and water blasters as each day, roving talents with water gun backpacks will challenge guests to a water "fight" from 3pm to 5pm.

Spinning targets at Shiok River

Besides their friends, visitors can also take aim at the spinning target boards installed at the Shiok River attraction.

50 water guns will be distributed at the entry point and collected at the exit point.

Kid-friendly activities

2D Thai-themed figurines will be placed in the shallow waters at the Professor's Playground attraction.

In addition, water guns will also be available for children to play with.

Due to safe distancing measures, a maximum of 50 people are allowed at the Shiok River and Professor's Playground attractions at any one time each.

Decorations & life-sized installations

A giant super soaker and a actual tuk-tuk will be installed at the waterpark.

Park-goers can also look at Thai decor along the Shiok River.

To set the mood, a playlist of electronic dance music will also be played throughout the waterpark.

Here's the festival map:

Tickets

You can purchase tickets in advance now: WWW is offering weekday passes at S$20 each.

Each pass comes with a S$5 Ola Beach Club Voucher.

Book your tickets here.

Thai food

A number of restaurants offering Thai cuisine are also available at Downtown East, such as:

Siam Square Mookata

Sakon Thai

The Basil Inn

Top photos via Wild Wild Wet