Back

Wild Wild Wet has discounted weekday passes at S$36 for 2 adults till Mar. 31

Combat the hot weather.

Fasiha Nazren | March 08, 2021, 03:39 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

From now till Mar. 31, Wild Wild Wet will be offering two off-peak adult day passes for S$36.

S$36 for two day passes

A day pass typically costs between S$24 to S$32 per adult, depending on peak periods.

The offer is only valid on weekdays, excluding Public Holidays and School Holidays.

The passes can also be purchased with the SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

In view of safe distancing measures, pools including the Tsunami, Jacuzzi and Professor Playground will operate with limited capacity.

Selected rides will also be operational at staggered hourly intervals.

There can only be a maximum of eight persons per group at all times.

15 water rides

The park houses a total of 15 rides.

This includes the Ular-Lah, a raft slide ride:

Photo from Wild Wild Wet.

The Royal Flush, a hybrid ride featuring both the Behemoth BOWL40 and TornadoWAVE.

Photo from Wild Wild Wet.

The Water Works, a high-speed flume ride.

Photo from Wild Wild Wet.

And Torpedo, where you can free fall from an 18-metre-high capsule at 70 kilometres per hour.

Photo from Wild Wild Wet.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Top image from Wild Wild Wet.

13 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 8, all imported

Singapore has now reported 60,046 cases in total.

March 08, 2021, 03:35 PM

MCCY 'working with' MINDEF to get early enlistment, leave & time off for footballers

These are aimed at allowing them opportunities to train and compete at 'top levels' while still serving NS.

March 08, 2021, 03:35 PM

Macaque rifles through unattended GrabFood bag at Bukit Timah, munches on stolen snack

Munchies.

March 08, 2021, 03:23 PM

Body of man, 62, retrieved from waters along East Coast in suspected drowning case

Investigations are ongoing.

March 08, 2021, 03:06 PM

Covid-19 vaccinations to be extended to groups such as teachers, hawkers & migrant workers

Vaccinations will be systematically extended to other segments of the population starting from April.

March 08, 2021, 02:27 PM

Fire at Lau Pa Sat shuts down business on Sunday evening, 50 people evacuated

Lights out.

March 08, 2021, 01:48 PM

British 'etiquette expert' says not to use hands or fingers to eat rice, Asians disagree vehemently

To each their own.

March 08, 2021, 01:45 PM

Syed Saddiq to attend NUS lectures in S'pore in March 2021, will return MP salary

Not for a holiday.

March 08, 2021, 11:34 AM

New species of firefly discovered in Nee Soon Swamp Forest after over 100 years

Nee Soon Swamp Forest is the only remaining patch of primary freshwater swamp forest in Singapore.

March 08, 2021, 09:00 AM

Migrant worker's act of kindness helping elderly woman cross road in Pasir Ris lauded

He has been identified.

March 08, 2021, 05:08 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.