Wild Wild Wet has discounted weekday passes at S$36 for 2 adults till Mar. 31

From now till Mar. 31, Wild Wild Wet will be offering two off-peak adult day passes for S$36.

S$36 for two day passes

A day pass typically costs between S$24 to S$32 per adult, depending on peak periods.

The offer is only valid on weekdays, excluding Public Holidays and School Holidays.

The passes can also be purchased with the SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

In view of safe distancing measures, pools including the Tsunami, Jacuzzi and Professor Playground will operate with limited capacity.

Selected rides will also be operational at staggered hourly intervals.

There can only be a maximum of eight persons per group at all times.

15 water rides

The park houses a total of 15 rides.

This includes the Ular-Lah, a raft slide ride:

The Royal Flush, a hybrid ride featuring both the Behemoth BOWL40 and TornadoWAVE.

The Water Works, a high-speed flume ride.

And Torpedo, where you can free fall from an 18-metre-high capsule at 70 kilometres per hour.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

Top image from Wild Wild Wet.