Wheelchair-bound man jailed 16 weeks for molesting 2 women at Lavender MRT station

Let Hwa Khoon, a 64-year-old wheelchair-bound man, was jailed for 16 weeks after pleading guilty to two counts of molest.

According to Yahoo, Let had committed both offences while on remission from a previous jail sentence related to drug consumption.

As such, his jail term was enhanced.

Both offences committed at Lavendar MRT Station

According to court documents seen by Mothership, Let had committed the offences on two separate occasions.

They were both committed at the same location at Lavender MRT Station (10 Kallang Road).

The victims' identities cannot be revealed due to gag orders imposed by the court.

First victim

The first victim is a 24-year-old woman.

Court documents stated that on 12:05pm on June 25, 2020, the woman had come out of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building near Lavender MRT Station.

She then stood near the entrance to Exit A of the Lavender MRT Station to talk on phone.

After she ended her phone call, she checked her text messages.

Grabbed her buttock

At this point, Let had approached her whilst in his wheelchair and asked her for directions to the MRT station.

The woman responded by pointing towards the escalator at the MRT entrance.

But after she noticed that Let was on a wheelchair, she leaned forward and turned to point at the elevator instead.

As the victim turned towards the elevator, Let used his left hand to grab her left buttock.

The woman then used her hand to hit Let's hand away from her buttock.

Let subsequently wheeled himself away.

The woman stood still for a while as she was shocked before she decided to chase after Let.

She managed to take a photograph of him before he left in the direction of the ICA building. She then called for the police at 12:09pm.

According to court documents, Let's actions were captured on a CCTV camera and his identity was traced.

Second victim

The second victim is a 40-year-old woman.

Court documents stated that at about 12:38pm on Jan. 17, 2021, she called the police and reported that "a man in a wheelchair" had lifted her skirt up.

A few minutes before she made the call, she was at the EZ-link top-up machine at Lavender MRT station with her young son next to her.

She noticed Let sitting in a wheelchair using the top-up machine on her left.

Let then turned to look at the woman as he wheeled himself away behind her.

After he had gone at least 3m away from her, he made a U-turn and returned to the spot directly behind her.

Her son was standing right beside her at this point.

According to court documents, the woman was wearing a skirt which flowed past her knees.

Lifted her skirt up to reveal her buttocks

Let then grabbed the edge of her skirt with his right hand and lifted it past her back to expose her buttocks.

The woman's exposed buttocks, which were still covered by her underwear, was in Let's direct line of sight.

The woman immediately turned around, pushed her skirt back down and confronted Let.

Let tried to wheel away but was stopped by an SMRT staff from whom the woman sought assistance.

Let's actions were again captured on the CCTV camera and his identity was traced.

His offences were "brazen"

The prosecution had described Let's offences as "brazen" as they were committed in broad daylight in a public place.

The prosecution had also cited Let's criminal history which includes snatch theft, fraudulent possession, and drug offences, reported Yahoo.

The first crime he committed was in 1993.

For molest, Let could have been jailed for up to two years or fined.

The offence also carries the possibility of caning.

However, Let cannot be caned as he is above 50 years old.

