Back

Neighbour of Whampoa fire victims raising funds to help affected family

A helping hand.

Fasiha Nazren | March 01, 2021, 03:55 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

On Feb. 28, a fire broke out at a residential unit at Blk 22 Jalan Tenteram in Whampoa.

The fire had engulfed the residential unit on the second floor when SCDF officers arrived at the scene.

Photo via SCDF/Facebook

As a result of the fire, 10 people, including three children, were conveyed to hospitals for injuries and smoke inhalation.

Neighbour help to raise funds

To help the occupants of the affected unit, Instagram user @hrerashanx, also known as Hrera, has started a fundraiser.

According to the Instagram post, Hrera identified herself as the neighbour of the affected family.

Photo [email protected] on Instagram.

Video from @hrerashanx on Instagram.

She said that the family has lost everything in the house and only managed to salvage "some clothes and important documents" before the house was engulfed by flames.

Photo via SCDF/Facebook

Photo via SCDF/Facebook

Six family members of the household were hospitalised as a result of the fire.

Help to ease the hardship

She added that she started the fundraiser to help ease the hardship that the family, whom she considers her friends, is facing.

Hrera also shared that this wasn't the first heartbreaking incident to have hit the family in recent months.

"It’s so heartbreaking to see the family going through this as they just lost their little brother late last year."

She also explained that it's best to raise funds instead of collecting physical items like furniture and clothes as the family is still looking for a place to stay.

"At least with the funds, they are able to purchase what’s necessary for their family."

To make a contribution to the affected family, you can refer to the Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HRERA SHANGELYNA (@hrerashanx)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Top image from @hrerashanx on Instagram.

Toa Payoh hawker sells unique poached, salted duck rice from S$3.50

Quite nice.

March 01, 2021, 03:43 PM

12 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Mar. 1, 2021, all imported

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

March 01, 2021, 03:39 PM

Vivian: 'Peaceful political solution' in Myanmar can only begin if Aung San Suu Kyi is released immediately

He shared that the Asean Foreign Ministers will be meeting virtually with a representative from Myanmar's military on Mar. 2.

March 01, 2021, 03:25 PM

This website tells you which Budget 2021 grants & govt assistance you are eligible for

Useful.

March 01, 2021, 02:34 PM

HSA warns sellers & buyers of Bobba Fitz & Bobba Toxx weight-loss drinks containing banned substances

No easy way to lose weight.

March 01, 2021, 02:05 PM

Brigadier-general to head SAF Sustainability Office, cut growth of carbon emissions by two-thirds by 2030

MINDEF and the SAF intend to implement measures such as electric vehicles and green fuel for F-16s.

March 01, 2021, 01:29 PM

DSO upgrading biosafety facilities to highest level to handle viruses worse than Covid-19 & SARS

Operational by end-2025.

March 01, 2021, 01:26 PM

M'sian football fans shout racist slurs at Nigerian football player in Caring Cup match

Fans gathered outside the stadium to hurl abuse.

March 01, 2021, 01:22 PM

MINDEF to redesign PES system for enlistees, combat fitness of soldiers at heart of change

More manpower.

March 01, 2021, 01:15 PM

Pokémon toy collector in S'pore creates work spaces featuring Bulbasaur, Pikachu

Dedication.

March 01, 2021, 11:03 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.