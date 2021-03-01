Neighbour of Whampoa fire victims raising funds to help affected family

On Feb. 28, a fire broke out at a residential unit at Blk 22 Jalan Tenteram in Whampoa.

The fire had engulfed the residential unit on the second floor when SCDF officers arrived at the scene.

As a result of the fire, 10 people, including three children, were conveyed to hospitals for injuries and smoke inhalation.

Neighbour help to raise funds

To help the occupants of the affected unit, Instagram user @hrerashanx, also known as Hrera, has started a fundraiser.

According to the Instagram post, Hrera identified herself as the neighbour of the affected family.

She said that the family has lost everything in the house and only managed to salvage "some clothes and important documents" before the house was engulfed by flames.

Six family members of the household were hospitalised as a result of the fire.

Help to ease the hardship

She added that she started the fundraiser to help ease the hardship that the family, whom she considers her friends, is facing.

Hrera also shared that this wasn't the first heartbreaking incident to have hit the family in recent months.

"It’s so heartbreaking to see the family going through this as they just lost their little brother late last year."

She also explained that it's best to raise funds instead of collecting physical items like furniture and clothes as the family is still looking for a place to stay.

"At least with the funds, they are able to purchase what’s necessary for their family."

Top image from @hrerashanx on Instagram.