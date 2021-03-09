Back

Wang Lei unable to sell products in China after businessman allegedly 'steals' his trademark

The businessman had registered it one month earlier.

Mandy How | March 09, 2021, 11:37 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Looks like a Chinese businessman has thrown a wrench is Wang Lei's plans.

After finding fame and money in livestream selling, the getai singer has expanded into his own line of products.

But not all is rosy, as an angry Facebook post written on Mar. 3 detailed the setback Wang Lei has encountered in China.

Became the pirated version

According to Wang Lei, he had registered his "Mai Yu Ge" (literally "fish-selling bro") trademark in Malaysia, China, Taiwan and Singapore in July 2020.

However, he had received news that his registration had not only been rejected in China, but it was also a copy of an existing logo, resulting in a dumbfounded Wang Lei.

He is therefore unable to sell his products in the country.

Between curses, Wang Lei said that he had to recall his goods, or they would be confiscated as counterfeits.

Photo via Wang Lei's Facebook page

The getai singer emphasised that he had been using the logo, which was designed for him by a Malaysian netizen, since April 2020.

Photo via Wang Lei's Facebook page

Lost an appeal

Wang Lei even hired a Chinese lawyer to appeal his case, but lost.

He also found out that the "Mai Yu Ge" logo was registered in June 2020 by a Fujian businessman — just one month before Wang Lei submitted it himself.

The livestreamer then warned his followers about "fish bro" products that may appear in China, and addressed the businessman who allegedly stole his trademark:

"[I hope you can] give me back my trademark, because you're stealing it from me in broad daylight!"

Top image via Wang Lei's Facebook page

Up to 98% of UOB staff, excluding senior management, to get pay increases & promotions

Pay increases and promotions were put on hold last year, UOB said.

March 09, 2021, 10:30 AM

I’m a Myanmar citizen in my late 20s living abroad who’s supporting my people’s fight against the military

I'm hopeful we can win this time.

March 09, 2021, 09:15 AM

Heap Seng Leong coffee shop still going strong, traditional kaya toast & coffee as good as ever

Mmmm hmmm.

March 09, 2021, 05:10 AM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 8, 2021

Tonight's update.

March 08, 2021, 11:05 PM

Mendaki to launch new programme to help pre-school children prepare for primary school

More community engagement to help the needy.

March 08, 2021, 10:41 PM

Up to 80% off at Popular IMM until Mar. 21, 2021

Exclusive.

March 08, 2021, 08:36 PM

Thailand to cut quarantine from 14 to 7 days for vaccinated foreign visitors

For those who have not received the vaccine, but have Covid-19 free certificates, they would be quarantined for 10 days.

March 08, 2021, 08:21 PM

Masagos & Maliki debate WP’s Faisal Manap on tudung issue: Avoid situations where religious expressions dominate & become divisive

WP MP Faisal Manap, and PAP MPs Masagos Zulkifli and Maliki Osman went on to debate on the approach to sensitive issues like these.

March 08, 2021, 07:52 PM

Mahathir, 95, receives Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

He urged others to sign up for the immunisation programme as well.

March 08, 2021, 07:45 PM

What do Mamee, Oreo, Quaker cereal have to do with haze-free S’pore?

Sustainable palm oil is a win-win solution.

March 08, 2021, 06:45 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.