8 workers in Tuas explosion identified: Wife of 1 worker, who worked in S'pore for over 12 years, 'inconsolable'

Three workers have died after suffering burns from the Tuas explosion.

Five others are receiving treatment in the ICU.

On March 2, ItsRainingRaincoats updated that they have identified all eight workers.

All workers identified

Shohel was the second of five siblings, described as a "beloved son".

He apparently told his father that he would take care of the family just before leaving for Singapore.

He turned 23 this February.

The other worker, Anisuzzaman, had been in Singapore for about 17 months. As his parents are both "not well enough to work", Anisuzzaman took a loan to come to Singapore to work.

According to the post, he still has "quite a sum to pay off".

On Feb. 27, ItsRainingRaincoats identified the first victim: 38-year-old Marimuthu, a father-of-two from India.

He has left behind two young daughters, one of whom he has never met.

In the March 2 post, they added that Marimuthu has been in Singapore over 12 years. His wife is also "still inconsolable".

Itsrainingraincoats has also started a crowdfunding campaign page to help raise funds for the victims and their families.

They said that they will be dividing the proceeds equally among all eight of them.

As of the time of writing, over S$300,000 has been raised.

Top photo via itsrainingraincoats.