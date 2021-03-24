Back

S'pore religious leader Zahid Zin finds letter with hateful message left on his car

Zahid Zin said he had forgiven the perpetrator and called for calm.

Sulaiman Daud | March 24, 2021, 04:11 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

A Singapore Muslim religious teacher, Ustaz Muhammad Zahid Bin Mohd Zin, shared an unpleasant encounter he recently experienced.

He remarked that closed-door discussions are needed for issues to which some people have a strong emotional attachment.

Zahid shared on March 24 a photo on his social media account of what appeared to be a yellow envelope, with a message scrawled on it in Malay, a derogatory term equivalent to "son of a b*tch" or worse.

Zahid added:

"Precisely this is why discussions were held closed doors. Issues raised are close to the heart. People have strong emotional attachment to it but not many have the (strength) to discuss it gently and diligently

.

This was left on my car today after i had my breakfast. Ive forgiven the doer. Hopefully my family wouldn’t have to see this often. Stay calm and move on 🙂"

Importance of closed-door discussions

While Zahid did not reveal what was in the envelope, his reference to "closed-door discussions" might be linked to the national conversation about certain public servants who are currently barred from wearing tudungs.

The head scarves, often worn by Muslim women, are not allowed to be worn by police officers, nurses and servicewomen in the Singapore Armed Forces while on duty.

Recently in March 2021, Minister-in-charge-of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli addressed the issue in Parliament, following a question raised by Workers' Party MP Faisal Manap.

He said the government has engaged Muslim leaders and the community, and spoke of the importance of having closed-door sessions:

"Public, aggressive pressure on such an issue can only make compromise harder. Any government concession to religious pressure will cause other groups to take note and adopt similarly aggressive postures. Race and religion will become increasingly polarising and this will harm all of us, especially the minority communities.

Hence, after discussing the Government’s considerations with the PAP MPs, we agreed to take the approach of careful, closed-doors discussions because we understand its complexity and sensitivity."

Long-running issue

The issue is a long-running one in Singapore.

Way back in 2013, then-Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim made the following points in response to an online petition calling for nurses to be allowed to wear the tudung.

  • Such public servants can wear the tudung when they are not on duty.

  • Muslim Members of Parliament (MP) have discussed the issue with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Cabinet ministers.

  • Singapore religious leaders were getting abuse from netizens after weighing in.

Yaacob urged the Muslim community to have patience and called for greater respect and understanding.

Zahid recently shared on social media of his involvement in such closed-door discussions, and said he was grateful for having been invited.

Possible change in policy: Shanmugam & Masagos

Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam revealed on March 23 that a change in the policy could be coming.

He stated there is a "likely" possibility that nurses could be allowed to wear the tudung while working, and that this had been communicated to a number of Muslim religious leaders at a closed-door dialogue six months ago.

Shanmugam said:

"In public, we are careful about how all of this is discussed. So, on tudung, Minister Masagos said in Parliament that the Government is empathetic, the matter is being discussed."

Masagos also remarked on the tudung issue during a doorstop on March 23, reiterating that the government could see "good reasons" why Muslim nurses can be given more flexibility to wear the tudung and "were likely to change the current position".

But since the issue is connected to other factors, it has to be carefully considered.

Masagos commented on his COS speech, saying he was "reminding ourselves that we must proceed on this issue in a measured and considered way".

Zahid shared a follow-up Facebook post, calling for peace and calm, and urging the community not to fight among themselves.

Related stories:

Top image from Zahid Zin's Instagram page.

Blogger Leong Sze Hian to pay PM Lee S$133,000 in damages for defamation

Leong's lawyer is advising him on his next step.

March 24, 2021, 04:28 PM

15 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 24, all imported

Further updates will be shared later this evening.

March 24, 2021, 03:45 PM

Chinese granny assaulted by Caucasian man gives S$1.25 million donated to her to Asian American community

She said to fight racism to the death.

March 24, 2021, 03:12 PM

S'porean director of 'Ilo Ilo' seeking actors for his new movie, no experience required

Performance workshops will be held.

March 24, 2021, 03:03 PM

Senior M'sian police officer arrested for allegedly re-selling seized drugs back to syndicate

The drugs were resold for personal gain.

March 24, 2021, 02:30 PM

Community cat queues up at Hougang CC for vaccination booking, receives pats instead

Probably didn't bring the letter.

March 24, 2021, 01:32 PM

S'pore private tutor, 63, dies of cancer & donates over S$1 million from house sale to fund education of African children

She also wrote her obituary to thank and say goodbye to her loved ones.

March 24, 2021, 01:12 PM

Man, 21, accused of attempted rape failed to appear in court, arrested the next day

He was due to plead guilty in the High Court on March 22.

March 24, 2021, 12:44 PM

One of the world's biggest floating solar farms is in S'pore

Harvest energy from the sun directly.

March 24, 2021, 12:17 PM

Pasir Ris hawker sells seafood congee with tea-smoked salmon & crispy prawn wantons

Looks nice.

March 24, 2021, 12:14 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.