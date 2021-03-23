US, UK, EU & Canada sanction Chinese officials for 'serious human rights abuses' in Xinjiang

The United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom (UK), the European Union (EU) and Canada have taken joint action on Mar. 23 (Singapore time) against Chinese officials for human rights abuses against Uyghurs in the Xinjiang province of western China.

In the first such sanctions undertaken against members of the Chinese government in three decades, The Guardian reported that the sanctions, which will be carried out in parallel, specifically target the officials involved in the mass internment of the Uyghur people.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated that two such officials would be sanctioned in connection with "serious human rights abuses" in Xinjiang.

The U.S. is designating two People’s Republic of China officials under our Global Magnitsky sanctions in connection with serious human rights abuses in Xinjiang. We stand united with the UK, Canada, and the EU in promoting accountability for those who abuse human rights. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 22, 2021

This is in addition to the four other Chinese officials and one entity (the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps Public Security Bureau) sanctioned by the UK, Canada and the EU, reported Reuters.

The sanctions include actions such as asset freezing and restrictions on travel.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said evidence of repression in Xinjiang is as clear as it is sobering, and called it the largest mass detention of a religious and ethnic group since World War 2. The majority of the Uyghurs are Muslims.

The joint statement stated that evidence of abuse is "overwhelming", citing satellite imagery, eyewitness testimony, and the Chinese government's own documents. China denies that abuses are taking place and says the camps provide vocational training.

Australia and New Zealand, who are members of the "Five Eye" intelligence alliance along with Canada, the U.S. and the UK, released a statement welcoming the sanctions, although they did not impose any of their own.

China responds

China issued an immediate response, announcing sanctions on 10 EU politicians and four entities for "maliciously spreading lies and disinformation." The entities include:

The Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union

The Subcommittee on Human Rights of the European Parliament

The Mercator Institute for China Studies

The Alliance of Democracies Foundation

CNN reported that they are banned from entering mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, and their related companies and institutions are restricted from doing business with China.

In a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement, China accused the EU of "disregarding and distorting the facts" and "grossly interfering in China's internal affairs" by imposing sanctions against its officials.

